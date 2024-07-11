Fife child sex attacker secretly filmed victim in bathroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife child sex attacker secretly filmed victim in bathroom

Matthew Finlayson, 33, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the child on various occasions at an address in Kirkcaldy during a period spanning more than two years.

By Jamie McKenzie
A Fife creep who sexually abused and secretly filmed a young girl has been spared jail.

Matthew Finlayson, 33, was found guilty after trial of sexually assaulting the child on various occasions at an address in Kirkcaldy during a period spanning more than two years.

It involved touching her on the body and placing his hand in her lower clothing and touching her private parts.

Court papers state the girl was just 10 when her ordeal began.

Voyeurism using mobile phone

Giving evidence by video link, the youngster told the trial about a time when Finlayson touched her private parts on a sofa.

She said there were other times when he put his hand between her thighs.

Matthew Williamson. Image: DCT Thomson

During the trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Finlayson pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism.

On various occasions over a nine-month period he set up a mobile phone in a bathroom and recorded the child in a state of undress and while she used the facilities.

He was rumbled when his then wife checked his phone and found indecent videos on it, the trial heard.

Finlayson also admitted “taking or making” and possessing indecent photographs and videos of children over the same period.

Claimed to be asleep

Finlayson, of Invertiel Terrace, Kirkcaldy, returned to the dock this week for sentencing.

Defence lawyer Lee Qumsieh said Finlayson was a first offender and argued for a non-custodial sentence, highlighting a social work report which suggested a “robust community-based disposal”.

The solicitor also said there had been a “significant deletion” from the sexual assault charge which his client was convicted of.

This involved deletions of the penetration and injury aspects from the original charge.

The court heard that Finlayson’s defence was that he was asleep at the time.

Jail warning

Sheriff James Williamson told Finlayson: “This was a despicable crime”.

The sheriff told Finlayson that had it been a “penetrative offence” he “would be going to jail” but stressed this was not and – though in his view it does not lessen the nature of it – it has an impact on sentencing.

Sheriff Williamson ordered Finlayson to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum possible – as part of a three-year community payback order.

The court heard he must undertake the Moving Forward to Change programme to address sexual offending.

He will also be subject to certain conditions, including not knowingly being in the company of anyone under 16 without social work approval and only using devices which can store internet history.

Finlayson was also put on the sex offenders register for three years.

The sheriff added: “If you breach the order, there will be no second opportunity and you will go to custody for the best part of three years”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

