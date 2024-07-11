Nazi flag-wearing MMA fighter chased man through Stirling with chainsaw

A man who draped himself in a Nazi flag then chased a man through Stirling while wielding an “active” chainsaw will be examined by a psychologist before he is sentenced.

Cameron Hotchkiss was brought from HMP Low Moss where he is remanded to Stirling Sheriff Court.

The 22-year-old previously admitted breaching the peace on June 24 last year in “bizarre” fashion.

He also sharing concerning videos on Snapchat including threats to make a “napalm flamethrower” and chemical weapons.

The amateur MMA fighter’s sentencing was further deferred for him to be assessed, but he remains behind bars in the meantime.

Herrenvolk lumberjack

Before appearing in the dock, Hotchkiss had admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner on Westwood Crescent and Edzell Drive in Stirling.

On that occasion, he acted aggressively and wore a flag adorned with National Socialist and SS symbols.

He also brandished an “active” chainsaw and chased someone unknown to prosecutors with the power tool.

Hotchkiss, 22, also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner between July 24 and 26 last year.

At a property in the city’s McLaren Terrace, he repeatedly posted videos to a Snapchat group.

In these, he threatened violence, stated he would make chemical weapons and threatened to make a “napalm flamethrower.”

While making these remarks on camera, Hotchkiss was seen in the footage mixing chemicals and setting them alight.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner again while on bail in August by posting messages making offensive remarks and violent threats.

High risk

Hotchkiss was brought back to the dock in Stirling hoping to be sentenced this week after meeting with social workers.

However they recommended he is assessed by a psychologist first.

Solicitor Frank Moore asked that Hotchkiss be granted bail while that assessment takes place.

The lawyer stated his client is medicated for depression and said: “Low Moss is not an experience he’s enjoyed.”

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney refused this and ordered Hotchkiss to remain on remand until the sentencing hearing on August 14.

The sheriff pointed out social workers had assessed Hotchkiss as having a high risk of reoffending, high potential for harm and needing the maximum level of input.

