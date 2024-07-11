Nazi flag-wearing MMA fighter chased man through Stirling with chainsaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nazi flag-wearing MMA fighter chased man through Stirling with chainsaw

Cameron Hotchkiss also shared videos of himself threatening to make chemical weapons and a napalm flamethrower.

By Ross Gardiner
Cameron Hotchkins. Image: Facebook
A man who draped himself in a Nazi flag then chased a man through Stirling while wielding an “active” chainsaw will be examined by a psychologist before he is sentenced.

Cameron Hotchkiss was brought from HMP Low Moss where he is remanded to Stirling Sheriff Court.

The 22-year-old previously admitted breaching the peace on June 24 last year in “bizarre” fashion.

He also sharing concerning videos on Snapchat including threats to make a “napalm flamethrower” and chemical weapons.

The amateur MMA fighter’s sentencing was further deferred for him to be assessed, but he remains behind bars in the meantime.

Herrenvolk lumberjack

Before appearing in the dock, Hotchkiss had admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner on Westwood Crescent and Edzell Drive in Stirling.

On that occasion, he acted aggressively and wore a flag adorned with National Socialist and SS symbols.

He also brandished an “active” chainsaw and chased someone unknown to prosecutors with the power tool.

Stirling Sheriff Court.

Hotchkiss, 22, also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner between July 24 and 26 last year.

At a property in the city’s McLaren Terrace, he repeatedly posted videos to a Snapchat group.

In these, he threatened violence, stated he would make chemical weapons and threatened to make a “napalm flamethrower.”

While making these remarks on camera, Hotchkiss was seen in the footage mixing chemicals and setting them alight.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner again while on bail in August by posting messages making offensive remarks and violent threats.

High risk

Hotchkiss was brought back to the dock in Stirling hoping to be sentenced this week after meeting with social workers.

However they recommended he is assessed by a psychologist first.

Solicitor Frank Moore asked that Hotchkiss be granted bail while that assessment takes place.

The lawyer stated his client is medicated for depression and said: “Low Moss is not an experience he’s enjoyed.”

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney refused this and ordered Hotchkiss to remain on remand until the sentencing hearing on August 14.

The sheriff pointed out social workers had assessed Hotchkiss as having a high risk of reoffending, high potential for harm and needing the maximum level of input.

