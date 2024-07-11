8 key moments that led to Dundee ex-carer Kerri Hutcheson’s acquittal at murder trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 key moments that led to Dundee ex-carer Kerri Hutcheson’s acquittal at murder trial

A timeline of events that led to Graeme Hutcheson's sudden death - and turned Kerri Hutcheson's life upside down.

Kerri Hutcheson went on trial at the High Court in Dundee, accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson. Image: DC Thomson
Kerri Hutcheson went on trial at the High Court in Dundee, accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson. Image: DC Thomson
By Ciaran Shanks

Former care worker Kerri Hutcheson has been cleared by a jury of murdering her partner in Dundee.

The 34-year-old was accused of stabbing Graeme Hutcheson through the heart at her home in Whitfield Avenue following an argument in March 2022.

After six days of often harrowing evidence, jurors at the High Court in Dundee found the crown’s case not proven.

Hutcheson, who said she acted in self-defence, was told by a judge she was “free to go”, finally ending a nightmare that began nearly two-and-a-half years ago.

Here we present a timeline of the key events that led to the night that ended with Graeme Hutcheson’s death – and turned Kerri Hutcheson’s world upside down.

1. Relationship begins

December 2021

Graeme Hutcheson, 33, connects with Kerri Hutcheson, who he doesn’t know, via Facebook. They begin chatting over social media before exchanging messages.

They enter a relationship at an unspecified time during the month after meeting up in Dundee.

Graeme, living in the Glasgow area with his parents, would stay with Kerri off and on from December until March.

Graeme Hutcheson.

Kerri, then 32, made one trip to Glasgow to visit Graeme during this period.

The court heard Kerri enjoyed the relationship and did not highlight any specific issues.

Eight years earlier, Kerri had been left devastated by the sudden loss of her partner Paul Allan, a chef in St Andrews, who died just months after his son’s birth.

Kerri Hutcheson with previous partner Paul Allan, who died in 2013.

2. Bombarded with calls about bingo night

Friday March 4 2022

Kerri goes on a night out with Sarah McLaren, and two other friends to the Buzz Bingo at the Stack Leisure Park in Lochee.

Graeme was in regular contact with Kerri via social media messages and FaceTime.

It was said he was unhappy about Kerri going on the night out.

Kerri claimed in evidence that because of this repeated contact, she was planning on ending the relationship.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart referred to Kerri being “bombarded” with contact during this night out.

3. Graeme’s surprise visit

Saturday March 5 2022

Graeme travels to Dundee via train in order to visit Kerri at her then-home on Whitfield Avenue.

Jurors were told that Graeme Hutcheson wanted to collect clothes belonging to him from the address. The visit was not planned.

Kerri is said to have received an apology from Graeme, who then stayed with her that night.

4. An ‘awful’ atmosphere

Sunday March 6 2022

Lynn Hutcheson, Kerri’s sister, pays a visit to the Whitfield Avenue address along with her mother.

Police activity in Whitfield Avenue, Dundee

They are met by Kerri and Graeme outside the property. Lynn Hutcheson described the atmosphere as “awful” between the pair.

5. Argument overheard by neighbours

Monday March 7 2022

Earlier in the morning, Kerri and Graeme are captured on CCTV attending at the Kellyfield Post Office in Whitfield.

Kerri said she attended to usual household chores and spent the day in her home with Graeme.

Neighbours who gave evidence first hear shouting coming from the property at some point between 4-5pm.

Forensic teams arrive at Whitfield Avenue in March 2022.

Many of them recognise a “Glaswegian” man’s voice as Graeme. This was after hearing him regularly shout or talk loudly on the phone outside or during Rangers Football Club matches.

Shaun Williamson, Kerri’s next-door neighbour, hears Graeme shout: “Do you think I’m f****** stupid?” and “f*** off” at around 7pm.

He described Kerri as speaking in a “talking” voice.

Matters quieten down for a period in the evening.

Graeme stays upstairs in the property while Kerri remains downstairs in the living room.

She messages best friend Danielle Ramsay on WhatsApp and each complain about their respective partners.

Police standing guard outside Kerri Hutcheson’s former home in Whitfield Avenue.

Kerri describes herself as “raging” and “ready to blow” as well as remarking that she was going to “throw out” Graeme.

The pair spend an hour on the phone and Kerri is described as speaking in a “low voice”.

Danielle Ramsay identifies Graeme in the background asking Kerri who she is speaking to.

6. Graeme Hutcheson’s death

Kerri claimed that she was in the kitchen having a cigarette just after 10pm when Graeme came downstairs.

She said she told him the relationship was over due to his behaviour over the previous three days.

Police and foresnics officers at a house in Whitfield, Dundee
Police and forensics officers at a house in Whitfield.

Kerri claimed Graeme grabbed an eight-inch knife with a fine tip from the nearby dish rack, raised it above his head and “came at” her with it.

Police and paramedics found Kerri with a small cut on the back of her left hand. She claimed this was sustained after covering her face while being attacked.

Kerri said she swiped the knife away which entered Graeme’s chest, past his ribs and passing through his heart.

She said she could not remember exactly what had occurred, telling jurors it was “over in seconds”.

Blood was found in various rooms in the house. She said this was due to Graeme walking wounded through the rooms before returning upstairs to a bedroom.

7. The 999 call

Kerri makes a frantic call to 999, in which Graeme can be heard groaning in the background.

She pleads for help from ambulance personnel. She is only informed help was being dispatched after nine minutes.

Kerri Hutcheson went on trial at the High Court in Dundee, accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson. Image: DCT Media

At one stage during the 23-minute call, a distraught Kerri describes Graeme as “turning blue” while she tries to compress the wound.

8. Emergency services arrive

Kerri comes downstairs, moves her two dogs into a room and answers the door to police after 11pm.

Sergeant Richard Grieve finds Graeme lying back down, topless and wearing boxer shorts with smeared blood on his chest and a single, visible wound.

Paramedics had been waiting outside the property prior to police arrival.

Desperate efforts were made to save Graeme’s life over 20 minutes but he was pronounced dead at 11.35pm.

Police on Whitfield Avenue in March 2022.

Kerri repeatedly asks about Graeme’s welfare, as well as making a string of remarks to the police. Officers believe she is under the influence of alcohol.

Two female officers arrive and remove her blood-stained clothes, despite Kerri not being an officially arrested person at that time.

She is given a white forensic suit to wear and is taken to Ninewells Hospital to be examined for her cut. Kerri refuses the offer of paper stitches.

While at Ninewells, Detective Constable Andrew Howe informs Kerri of her partner’s death before arresting her on suspicion of murder.

