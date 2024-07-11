Dundee thug caught with stolen police vest jailed for choking partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee thug caught with stolen police vest jailed for choking partner

Tomasz Lukjanow was seen grabbing his partner by the throat and lifting her off the ground before her body went limp.

By Ciaran Shanks
Tomasz Lukjanow appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Tomasz Lukjanow appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A violent domestic abuser who endangered his partner’s life by choking her in the middle of a Dundee street has been jailed.

Tomasz Lukjanow, 51, left the woman cut and bruised after attacking her in September 2022.

However, his partner would be subjected to another terrifying assault a few months later with Lukjanow lifting her by the throat with one hand and punching her.

The woman’s body went limp as Lukjanow held her by the throat.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Lukjanow was later found to be in possession of a Police Scotland-issue vest.

Victim left crying ‘hysterically’

The thug minimised his actions in an interview with social workers ahead of sentencing.

“These are serious offences,” Sheriff Paul Brown told Lukjanow.

Tomasz Lukjanow appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“I have listened to everything said on your behalf and considered the material placed before me.

“However, in my view, there is no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence.”

The woman attended court in support of Lukjanow with the sheriff hearing that the relationship is still ongoing.

On October 1 2022, the woman’s adult daughter attended the address the couple shared on Balunie Terrace where she could see her mum had used make-up to cover bruising.

She broke down crying “hysterically” and said Lukjanow was to blame for repeatedly striking her on the head and body.

Photos showed the extent of her injuries with reddening and blood apparent on her leg.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said the woman did not want the police involved initially. However, her daughter contacted officers who attended the next day.

Lukjanow accepted responsibility, claiming he had been in a physical fight with the woman.

Lifted off the ground

In a series of photos submitted by the woman’s daughter, Lukjanow was seen wearing the police vest which was later seized by officers.

The court was not provided with an explanation as to how it came into Lukjanow’s possession.

Mrs Mackenzie described the second violent incident, which occurred on the Cotton Road area of Dundee.

“Members of the public heard the accused shouting at the complainer,” she said.

“They observed the accused take hold of the complainer by her throat.

“He lifted her off her feet by her throat and witnesses saw her body go limp. The complainer fell to the ground the accused continued to have his hands around her neck while she was sat on the ground.

“The complainer was on the ground for a matter of seconds when the accused picked her up by the neck and continued to hold her throat whilst lifting her off the ground again.

“He held her by the throat with one hand and punched her on the face.”

Lukjanow was pushed off the woman by a member of the public with the woman left “hysterically crying”.

They managed to convince the woman to wait with them while Lukjanow walked off.

Non-harassment order

Lukjanow pled guilty to attacking the woman on September 28 2022 to her injury and endangering her life on February 3 2023.

He was found in possession of the police vest without authority on October 2 on Balunie Terrace.

Solicitor John Boyle said Lukjanow was subject to standard bail conditions and continued to remain in a relationship with the woman.

He said: “The difficulty is he doesn’t accept the extent of his alcohol abuse and the difficulties that may cause in the relationship.

“There are clearly attitudes expressed by Mr Lukjanow in the report that render his suitability for offence focused work as unavailable.”

Sheriff Brown ordered Lukjanow to serve 13 months in prison with a six-month supervised release order also imposed.

Despite hearing that the relationship is continuing, Lukjanow was made subject to a non-harassment order for three years.

This requires him not to behave in a threatening, abusive or violent manner towards the woman.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Cameron Hotchkins. Image: Facebook
Nazi flag-wearing MMA fighter chased man through Stirling with chainsaw
Matthew Finlayson was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife child sex attacker secretly filmed victim in bathroom
Kerri Hutcheson went on trial at the High Court in Dundee, accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson. Image: DC Thomson
8 key moments that led to Dundee ex-carer Kerri Hutcheson's acquittal at murder trial
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Fighting in Farmfoods and Angus rapist jailed
Kerri Hutcheson went on trial at the High Court in Dundee, accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson
Ex-carer Kerri Hutcheson is cleared of murdering partner in Dundee
Image illustrates frontage of the health centre.
Abusive Kirkton boyfriend attacked partner in health centre waiting room as she held baby
Married Calum Watson hid his face as he left Perth Sheriff Court
Perthshire paedophile caught with 'extreme' fish sex video spared prison
Tributes to Robyn Knox who died following a road crash in August 2022.
Robyn Knox: Family of Fife toddler killed in crash settle legal action against driver
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'A young man in a car with girls'
Graeme Hutcheson was allegedly murdered at a house in Whitfield Avenue, Dundee, on March 7 2022.
Dundee murder trial: Closing speeches focus on self-defence claim