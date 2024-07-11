Dundee thug caught with stolen police vest jailed for choking partner

A violent domestic abuser who endangered his partner’s life by choking her in the middle of a Dundee street has been jailed.

Tomasz Lukjanow, 51, left the woman cut and bruised after attacking her in September 2022.

However, his partner would be subjected to another terrifying assault a few months later with Lukjanow lifting her by the throat with one hand and punching her.

The woman’s body went limp as Lukjanow held her by the throat.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Lukjanow was later found to be in possession of a Police Scotland-issue vest.

Victim left crying ‘hysterically’

The thug minimised his actions in an interview with social workers ahead of sentencing.

“These are serious offences,” Sheriff Paul Brown told Lukjanow.

“I have listened to everything said on your behalf and considered the material placed before me.

“However, in my view, there is no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence.”

The woman attended court in support of Lukjanow with the sheriff hearing that the relationship is still ongoing.

On October 1 2022, the woman’s adult daughter attended the address the couple shared on Balunie Terrace where she could see her mum had used make-up to cover bruising.

She broke down crying “hysterically” and said Lukjanow was to blame for repeatedly striking her on the head and body.

Photos showed the extent of her injuries with reddening and blood apparent on her leg.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said the woman did not want the police involved initially. However, her daughter contacted officers who attended the next day.

Lukjanow accepted responsibility, claiming he had been in a physical fight with the woman.

Lifted off the ground

In a series of photos submitted by the woman’s daughter, Lukjanow was seen wearing the police vest which was later seized by officers.

The court was not provided with an explanation as to how it came into Lukjanow’s possession.

Mrs Mackenzie described the second violent incident, which occurred on the Cotton Road area of Dundee.

“Members of the public heard the accused shouting at the complainer,” she said.

“They observed the accused take hold of the complainer by her throat.

“He lifted her off her feet by her throat and witnesses saw her body go limp. The complainer fell to the ground the accused continued to have his hands around her neck while she was sat on the ground.

“The complainer was on the ground for a matter of seconds when the accused picked her up by the neck and continued to hold her throat whilst lifting her off the ground again.

“He held her by the throat with one hand and punched her on the face.”

Lukjanow was pushed off the woman by a member of the public with the woman left “hysterically crying”.

They managed to convince the woman to wait with them while Lukjanow walked off.

Non-harassment order

Lukjanow pled guilty to attacking the woman on September 28 2022 to her injury and endangering her life on February 3 2023.

He was found in possession of the police vest without authority on October 2 on Balunie Terrace.

Solicitor John Boyle said Lukjanow was subject to standard bail conditions and continued to remain in a relationship with the woman.

He said: “The difficulty is he doesn’t accept the extent of his alcohol abuse and the difficulties that may cause in the relationship.

“There are clearly attitudes expressed by Mr Lukjanow in the report that render his suitability for offence focused work as unavailable.”

Sheriff Brown ordered Lukjanow to serve 13 months in prison with a six-month supervised release order also imposed.

Despite hearing that the relationship is continuing, Lukjanow was made subject to a non-harassment order for three years.

This requires him not to behave in a threatening, abusive or violent manner towards the woman.

