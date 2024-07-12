Rapist ambushed and robbed in Perth woman’s bedroom

A rapist was ambushed, attacked and robbed when he entered a woman’s bedroom at a house in Perth.

John Kinloch was surprised by another man in the room, who told him: “You are not getting sex. Stay where you are, I want your money.”

The 59-year-old serial sex attacker – who will be sentenced for rape next week after his victim taped a confession – was chased and beaten up, before fleeing to the safety of a neighbour’s flat.

Richard McIntosh appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting and robbing Kinloch at a block of flats near the city centre on December 23 2021.

The court heard when Kinloch entered the bedroom, angry McIntosh grabbed him and pushed him onto the bed.

The pair struggled until Kinloch managed to break free and get out into the hallway.

He unlocked the front door and ran into the common close but McIntosh seized him by the head and punched him.

Kinloch ran downstairs and persuaded a neighbour to let him inside.

He called police who arrived about 10 minutes later.

When speaking to officers, he noticed his keys and wallet with about £125 cash were missing.

‘Don’t slash him’

McIntosh, 52, further pled guilty to a second assault and robbery at his South Street home on September 20.

Victim Jordan McDonald turned up at 5pm and was let in by McIntosh.

The court heard there were two women already in the flat.

McIntosh began punching into Mr McDonald, before grabbing him and putting him in a headlock.

He then repeatedly kicked him to the head and body, before rummaging around in his pockets.

Mr McDonald was robbed of £100 cash and McIntosh then presented a knife at him.

When one of the women shouted “don’t slash him,” McIntosh told Mr McDonald to get out.

As soon as he left he called the police, who took him to PRI where he was treated for a sore shoulder and bleeding ear.

McIntosh was later traced and the £100 was recovered.

During a police interview he denied he knew the victim or that he had been at his property.

‘Very mitigating circumstances’

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said of the Kinloch case her client “does not seek to minimise his behaviour in taking the law into his own hands.”

Ms Clark explained there was also “some history” between McIntosh and Mr McDonald.

Sheriff Mark Lindsay KC said there were “very significant mitigating circumstances” surrounding the first robbery.

He jailed McIntosh for a year but due to time served on remand – 289 days – he was released from custody that day.

The sheriff deferred sentence on the other matter for six months for McIntosh to prove to the court he could stay out of trouble.

Secret recording snared rapist

Kinloch appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh in April.

He was snared by the taped confession, which his victim secretly recorded.

On the audio, he was heard apologising to the woman for sexually assaulting her.

The woman handed over the recording to detectives who used it to build their case against Kinloch, who also sexually assaulted two other women.

He is due to be sentenced next week.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.