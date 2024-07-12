Rapist ambushed and robbed in Perth woman’s bedroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapist ambushed and robbed in Perth woman’s bedroom

Sex attacker John Kinloch was surprised by another man in the room who told him: "You are not getting sex. Stay where you are, I want your money."

By Jamie Buchan
John Kinloch
John Kinloch was robbed and beaten by the man in Perth. Image: Facebook

A rapist was ambushed, attacked and robbed when he entered a woman’s bedroom at a house in Perth.

John Kinloch was surprised by another man in the room, who told him: “You are not getting sex. Stay where you are, I want your money.”

The 59-year-old serial sex attacker – who will be sentenced for rape next week after his victim taped a confession – was chased and beaten up, before fleeing to the safety of a neighbour’s flat.

Richard McIntosh appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting and robbing Kinloch at a block of flats near the city centre on December 23 2021.

The court heard when Kinloch entered the bedroom, angry McIntosh grabbed him and pushed him onto the bed.

The pair struggled until Kinloch managed to break free and get out into the hallway.

He unlocked the front door and ran into the common close but McIntosh seized him by the head and punched him.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Kinloch ran downstairs and persuaded a neighbour to let him inside.

He called police who arrived about 10 minutes later.

When speaking to officers, he noticed his keys and wallet with about £125 cash were missing.

‘Don’t slash him’

McIntosh, 52, further pled guilty to a second assault and robbery at his South Street home on September 20.

Victim Jordan McDonald turned up at 5pm and was let in by McIntosh.

The court heard there were two women already in the flat.

McIntosh began punching into Mr McDonald, before grabbing him and putting him in a headlock.

He then repeatedly kicked him to the head and body, before rummaging around in his pockets.

South Street in Perth
South Street, Perth. Image: Google

Mr McDonald was robbed of £100 cash and McIntosh then presented a knife at him.

When one of the women shouted “don’t slash him,” McIntosh told Mr McDonald to get out.

As soon as he left he called the police, who took him to PRI where he was treated for a sore shoulder and bleeding ear.

McIntosh was later traced and the £100 was recovered.

During a police interview he denied he knew the victim or that he had been at his property.

‘Very mitigating circumstances’

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said of the Kinloch case her client “does not seek to minimise his behaviour in taking the law into his own hands.”

Ms Clark explained there was also “some history” between McIntosh and Mr McDonald.

The woman manged to record rapist Kinloch’s confession. Image: Shutterstock.

Sheriff Mark Lindsay KC said there were “very significant mitigating circumstances” surrounding the first robbery.

He jailed McIntosh for a year but due to time served on remand – 289 days – he was released from custody that day.

The sheriff deferred sentence on the other matter for six months for McIntosh to prove to the court he could stay out of trouble.

Secret recording snared rapist

Kinloch appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh in April.

He was snared by the taped confession, which his victim secretly recorded.

On the audio, he was heard apologising to the woman for sexually assaulting her.

The woman handed over the recording to detectives who used it to build their case against Kinloch, who also sexually assaulted two other women.

He is due to be sentenced next week.

