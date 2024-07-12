One-man crimewave restaurant raider crept into Perth family’s home during stealing spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

One-man crimewave restaurant raider crept into Perth family’s home during stealing spree

Robert Craig was caught with another man trying to steal a television from a family-of-four in the city's Hatton Road.

By Jamie Buchan
Bank Bar, Perth sign
Robert Craig struck at the Bank Bar during a stealing spree across Perth. Image: DC Thomson

A Perth mum was woken in the dead of night by an intruder shining a torch across her bedroom, a court has heard.

The terrified woman went downstairs to find two men trying to make off with her television.

The raid on the family-of-four’s property in Hatton Road was part of a stealing spree by one-man crimewave Robert Craig.

The 39-year-old was not long out of prison when he struck at locations in and around Perth, including Caffe Nero, the North Port restaurant and Barnardo’s.

He made off with thousands of pounds worth of staff wages from the Bank Bar, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Torchlight scanned the room

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said Craig targeted the family home in Hatton Road during the early hours of January 29.

“All external doors had been secured but the occupants had mistakenly left a set of double doors downstairs unlocked.

“At about 4.20am, one of the household was woken by a torch shining and scanning the room.

“It left and then scanned the playroom.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

The woman alerted a family member in another room.

“Two men were seen within the property, carrying a television,” said Ms Farmer.

“When they were challenged, they dropped the TV and made their way out.”

The pair got away with an iPad, three passports, a bag containing £8,000 worth of photography kit, a jacket, bank cards and house and car keys.

One of the men was later identified through CCTV as Craig.

Café break-in

The court heard details of other thefts committed by Craig in and around Perth.

Ms Farmer said a member of staff arrived at Caffe Nero to begin her shift at 7am on January 18.

She put away her coat with her purse, bank cards, cash and a passport in the locked staff room.

Craig turned up “under the influence” later that morning but left after about 15 minutes.

A Caffe Nero sign.

A short time later, the employee received phone notifications from her bank, letting her know her card had been used.

She went home to check for her missing purse.

The shop manager then noticed the staff room door had been forced open.

Craig also struck at Barnado’s on Scott Street the same day.

Barnardo’s, Scott Street, Perth.

He stole a volunteer’s purse from a back office.

The shop worker then received a text saying her bank card had been declined three times.

She found £220 belonging to the charity, as well as £60 of her personal money, had been taken.

Craig was spotted on CCTV at Tesco on nearby South Street, attempting to use the card to buy alcohol.

Sneaked in through fire door

Craig was also caught red-handed inside a bed and breakfast in Pitlochry.

Ms Farmer said the owner of the Rosehill Guest House, Atholl Road, returned from walking her dog on the morning of January 28.

She went into her private residence and came face-to-face with Craig.

He claimed he was looking for someone, before fleeing with an iPad.

The Royal George Hotel in Perth.

Craig also stole from a twin room at Perth’s historic Royal George Hotel on February 11.

He made off with more than £2,000 worth of goods, including a Playstation 5, laptop and Nike trainers.

Craig went on to steal vitamins and paper cups from the front door of flats on North Port two days later.

The same day he crept into the back office of the Bank Bar and made off with £3,068 of staff wages from the float.

Ms Farmer said Craig was caught on CCTV getting in through a fire door.

Outside the North Port.

The following evening, Craig was spotted descending a spiral staircase at the North Port restaurant in the city centre.

He left while clutching a selection of envelopes.

A staff member became suspicious and went upstairs, where she found the office door was slightly ajar and items were missing, including £500 cash, a wallet and bank cards.

Craig was caught with the items after a nearby resident spotted him on her Ring Doorbell camera trying her front door handle and called the police.

Prison ‘revolving door’

Craig appeared via videolink and pled guilty to three charges of theft by housebreaking, five thefts, an attempted housebreaking and fraud by attempting to use the charity shop worker’s bank card.

He went on his spree a short time after being released from prison, the court heard.

While behind bars, he had been working to get on top of a drug problem.

His lawyer said: “He found himself in financial difficulties and accommodation difficulties.

“He said the reason for these crimes was purely for financial reasons but he was doing quite well with his drug problem.”

Sheriff William Wood told Craig he was considering a supervised released order and deferred sentencing for background reports.

“We need to stop the revolving door you are currently in and offer you some support,” the sheriff said.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Doberman dog
Toddler suffered 'gaping' eye wound in Dundee Doberman attack
John Kinloch
Rapist ambushed and robbed in Perth woman's bedroom
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Boxer Decca Heggie finally sentenced
Strathmartine Road attempted murder
Dundee driver ran over man in Strathmartine Road attempted murder bid, prosecutors claim
Lewis McCartney
Fife man 'bottled' murder suspect who hid knife at Holyrood Palace, prosecutors claim
Stuart McLaren
Man attacked young child in Fife after asking 'you think you're f***ing hard?'
Cameron Hotchkiss
Nazi flag-wearing MMA fighter chased man through Stirling with chainsaw
Matthew Finlayson was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife child sex attacker secretly filmed victim in bathroom
Tomasz Lukjanow appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee thug caught with stolen police vest jailed for choking partner
Kerri Hutcheson went on trial at the High Court in Dundee, accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson. Image: DC Thomson
8 key moments in Kerri Hutcheson's acquittal at Dundee murder trial