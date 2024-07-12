Toddler suffered ‘gaping’ eye wound in Dundee Doberman attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toddler suffered ‘gaping’ eye wound in Dundee Doberman attack

Lennon McKay was found guilty of being in charge of the dog when it attacked the two-year-old.

By Ciaran Shanks
Doberman dog
The Doberman mauled the toddler in Dundee. Stock image: Shutterstock

A toddler needed 13 stitches in his face after being mauled by a Doberman in Dundee.

The two-year-old child’s mum told a court there was “blood everywhere” after the horrific attack at an address in the Fintry area in February 2023.

Teenager Lennon McKay is now awaiting sentence after he was convicted of being in charge of the dog, named Kera, while it was dangerously out of control.

McKay, who admitted owning Kera, tried to incriminate another man, claiming he had brought the dog to the address.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims McKay was not there during the incident but a sheriff showed no hesitation in finding the 18-year-old guilty.

The child suffered five different wounds to his face in the attack, including a wound to his left eye which was described as “gaping”.

“I consider this to be quite a serious matter,” Sheriff Paul Brown told McKay.

“You have taken a dog into the company of a small, defenceless child and the injuries are very serious indeed and could have been a lot more serious.

“I am going to look into your background and I’ll be looking at all options.”

Savage dog attack in Dundee

The boy’s mother told the court McKay brought the dog to her home on February 25 2023.

She said in evidence: “I was in the kitchen, my son was in the living room, the dog was going up and down the hallway.

“When I heard him scream, I ran through and saw it was on top of him in the living room.

“I grabbed him and there was just blood everywhere.

“Lennon pulled the dog away and just left. I was screaming for help outside.”

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty questioned why she gave a differing account to the police and staff at Ninewells Hospital.

The woman alleged she was threatened by McKay about telling the authorities.

McKay was acquitted by the Crown of a separate charge of threatening the woman.

Although she admitted lying to the authorities, the woman denied it was in order to protect the man McKay tried to incriminate.

Dog’s history outlined

The court was told by the dog’s former owner Kera was “very strong”, described as “mature” and was known to kill deer, rabbits and cats.

The dog was described as requiring a muzzle and a lead around new people due to being used as a guard dog.

Kera has since died after spending a period of time in kennels.

When giving evidence, McKay claimed he was never at the address and he had given the dog to the man he tried to incriminate because he could not cope with it.

McKay, of Liff Terrace, later returned the dog to its original owner but did not inform him of the child being attacked.

Sheriff Brown convicted McKay of the single charge of being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, whereby it bit a two-year-old boy to his injury.

The child was treated with antibiotics after having 13 stitches inserted at Ninewells.

Sentence was deferred until August for a social work report to be obtained.

