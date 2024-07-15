Monday court round-up — Stripper on trial and ketamine snorter

A carer caught behind the wheel while eight times over the ketamine limit has had his sentencing further deferred.

Support worker Jamie Ramage, 23, of Castle Street, Forfar, who has a “similar” previous conviction, earlier admitted driving while over the limit (160mics/ 20) on the town’s West High Street on October 6 last year.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told Forfar Sheriff Court police encountered traffic stuck on the street after Ramage had slowly reversed his Audi into another vehicle.

They found him incoherent at the wheel and he conceded he had been snorting ketamine.

His solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He had a ketamine addiction, he’s been clean six months.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey placed Ramage on a structured deferred sentence for three months.

Trafficked for sex

A teenager was transported from Romania to a Kirkcaldy flat and forced into prostitution by an abuser who later attacked her in an apparent rape attempt. The then-18-year-old said she thought she was brought to Scotland by Octav-George Dimitru for bar work in 2019 but was instead sold for sex around 20 times in a month.

Moonlight car thief

A car thief who was one of three crooks to all target an Arbroath home in the same night must complete unpaid work.

Kieren McAnearney stole a Vauxhall Adam, taking it through Dundee on a dawn joyride, before abandoning it.

The vehicle was taken in the early hours of July 4 in 2021 and was found in an underground car park there that afternoon.

McAnearney’s DNA was recovered from the steering wheel, gearstick and handbrake.

He had been on two bail orders at the time.

McAnearney, 30, had stolen the car from a property in Moonlight Gardens where that night, co-accused Kevin O’Donnell took an Audi -later found torched – and Daniel Stewart tried and failed to steal a work van.

O’Donnell was jailed for eight and a half months and Stewart was admonished.

McAnearney returned to the Forfar Sheriff Court dock to be sentenced to 12 months supervision and 225 hours of unpaid work.

Prison warning

Self-confessed “Jekyll and Hyde” abuser Paul McCafferty is facing prison time for throttling his partner until she should could barely breathe, while making threats to kill her. The Perth council worker was warned he could be jailed when he returns to court for sentencing.

Stripper trial

A male stripper has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a hen party at a Perthshire holiday resort.

Stuart Kennedy denies allegations arising from an alleged incident at a Crieff Hydro lodge on March 22.

The 41-year-old, from Laurel Gardens, Aberdeen, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman by repeatedly handling her thighs and private parts, attempting to kiss her and handling and shaking her breasts.

Kennedy is further accused of causing the same woman to participate in sexual activity.

It is alleged he seized and restrained her, induced her to drink from a penis-shaped straw “or similar object,” repeatedly thrust his hips towards her body, took hold of her arm and forced her to handle a fake penis and seized her arms and placed them against his chest.

Kennedy appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and confirmed a not guilty plea.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson asked the court to consider a special condition, preventing Kennedy from working as a stripper in the interim.

Solicitor Bethany Downham argued her client owns his company and stripping was his main job.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown rejected the fiscal depute’s motion.

A trial was set for November 4, with an intermediate hearing on October 17.

Napkin-flick charge

A St Johnstone fan wound up in court after being thrown out of Dens Park for flicking a napkin at a steward. Ciaran Sinclair was cleared by a sheriff over the bizarre incident minutes before kick-off in a Scottish Premiership match on February 11 this year.

Violent serial rapist

A violent serial rapist has been jailed for 10 years.

James Kelly was convicted multiple charges of rape and a string of other offences, including sexual assault, assault and threatening or abusive behaviour aimed at women in Edinburgh and on car journeys between the capital, Inverness and Fife.

Kelly, 43, committed the offences against six women between 2014 and 2021.

Judge Fiona Tait at the High Court in Edinburgh acknowledged he has a “limited record” of previous offences and no history of sex crimes but ordered supervision for a further four-year period in which he can be returned to prison if he breaches licence conditions.

She also made 25-year non-harassment orders for all the complainers.

Kelly’s solicitor advocate Iain McSporran said that his client, formerly of Parkgrove Road, Edinburgh, continued to protest his innocence.

Kelly described himself as an unemployed musician who was previously diagnosed with ADHD and took amphetamine as “my medicine”.

One woman told the court Kelly started having sex with her as she repeatedly told him to stop.

“He just said ‘no I am going to rape you’,” she said.

Another woman molested by Kelly was subjected to offensive remarks and threatened.

He also threatened to kill others and claimed he had a gun.

Another, who was repeatedly raped, was pushed and fell down a flight of stairs and punched and kicked.

One woman was punched and kicked, struck with a golf club and jumped on.

Kelly also throttled her and struck her with a tyre iron while he was speeding in a car.

He got her to take Viagra and to watch pornographic videos during a camping trip.

Kelly was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely following his sentencing.

