Abuser forced trafficked teenager into prostitution at Kirkcaldy flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Abuser forced trafficked teenager into prostitution at Kirkcaldy flat

Octav-George Dimitru forced the 18-year-old into the sex trade and also assaulted her himself, with the intention of raping her.

By Jamie McKenzie
Octav-George Dimitru
Octav-George Dimitru.

A teenager was transported from Romania to a Kirkcaldy flat and forced into prostitution by an abuser who later attacked her in an apparent rape attempt.

The then-18-year-old said she thought she was brought to Scotland by Octav-George Dimitru for bar work in 2019 but was instead sold for sex.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard she ended up having sex with about 20 men for money before she could alert police from the flat in Pratt Street.

Dinitru, 27, stood trial last week on charges relating to human trafficking and prostitution.

Speaking by video link from a court in Spain, the woman said it was weeks after her ordeal began she finally managed to dial 999 from under a duvet after Dimitru and another man “tried to rape” her.

The woman, aided in court by a Romanian interpreter, said she had gone for a nap after cleaning and cooking for Dimitru a few hours earlier.

“I sat on the bed, the two of them were naked, they entered my bedroom.

“Then one of them started to pull my legs and the other one took my arms”.

The woman said they told her not to scream and struggle so the neighbours would not hear, adding: “While I was struggling I started to cry”.

She recalled the men saying “gang bang” to her and that she “started to shake” and was “scared”.

She waited a couple of hours for Dimitru to go to sleep and phoned police shortly before 6am on the morning of September 20 2019.

Octav-George Dimitru
Octav-George Dimitru stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

One of four responding officers, PC Danielle Carroll, said the woman told her in a bedroom in the flat she had been brought to the country by Dimitru with the belief she would be doing cooking or waitressing but was “used to have sex for money”.

PC Carroll said: “She was a bit tearful.

“I suppose she was scared of the male in the property”.

She told PC Carroll about the assault and said she was “crying to the point they stopped and left her”.

Police searched the flat and found a storage unit in a bedroom with large quantities of condoms, lubricant and wet wipes.

DC Mark Farrell also recalled the woman saying she had been “forced into prostitution” and Dimitru was taken to custody on suspicion of human trafficking.

Forced into sex to pay ‘debt’

The woman, now 23, told the trial arrangements were made with Dimitru in early September 2019 to go to the UK on the understanding she would be doing bar work.

She recalled travelling by coach and was picked up in a car in England and driven to Scotland.

She was then told she would be prostituted and Dimitru said they were “going to make lots of money”.

When she refused, he told her she had no choice as she had a debt for travel and food.

Pratt Street, Kirkcaldy
The woman was kept in a flat in Pratt Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google

Asked by prosecutor Ronnie Hay how she was introduced to prostitution, the woman said she was told by Dimitru she had 15 minutes before a customer was arriving.

An online profile was made for her under a false name.

She said there were times when customers paid extra not to use a condom and she had to present herself to clients as cheery but felt “disgusted”.

She said she gave the money to Dimitru, who kept it.

The woman said she did not feel she could use her phone to contact police or her family sooner because Dimitru was staying with her “all the time”.

She said: “There were times they were present even when I was taking a shower.”

He ordered that she tell friends and family in Romania she was working as a babysitter.

Filmed transaction

The trial also heard the woman had filmed herself interacting with a customer, who himself gave evidence in court and acknowledged he had been to the Pratt Street address and paid about £70 for sex.

Jurors were shown a four-minute video clip of an apparent transaction between the man and woman, wearing white lingerie, and them lying on a bed together.

The woman said she recorded it to see “how I looked when I was doing this work”.

The property’s landlord said in a police statement Dimitru had paid rent in cash

At one point the landlord told police: “I remember about a month ago I was talking to ‘George’ outside the flat.

“He was talking about his girlfriend.

“He then asked if I wanted any girls and I said ‘no, I am married’ but George said I was to let him know if I wanted a girl.

“I never spoke to him again about it.

“I thought he was joking so never asked anything of it”.

Guilty

Dimitru, also aided by a Romanian interpreter in court, denied offending and claimed he was staying at the flat while looking for work in the area.

He said he was unaware the woman was working as a prostitute and would have “strongly disagreed” with this and was “shocked” when police arrived.

He claimed she had travelled with him by bus from Romania to the UK after a supposed boyfriend who would soon be joining her to take over the tenancy, had paid for her ticket.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dimitru was found guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Dimitru, who has recently been living in Rugby, England, was convicted by a jury of two charges following the four-day trial.

As the occupier of the address in Kirkcaldy, he knowingly permitted it to be used for the purposes of habitual prostitution in September 2019.

The offence was aggravated by a connection with human trafficking activity.

Dimitru was also found guilty of assault with intent to rape and placed on the sex offenders register.

Sheriff James Williamson ordered background reports and remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing on August 7.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John Beaumont in 1987 and 2017.
Sinister history of celebrant jailed for St Andrews student sex attacks revealed
Jennifer Petrie, Perth Sheriff Court
Woman sentenced after neglected children found living in 'squalid' fly-infested Perthshire house
Paul McCafferty returned to Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth 'Jekyll and Hyde' abuser throttled girlfriend and threatened to kill her
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Kirkcaldy triple threat
John Beaumont
St Andrews Uni Chernobyl predator jailed for more than four years
Bank Bar, Perth sign
One-man crimewave restaurant raider crept into Perth family's home during stealing spree
Doberman dog
Toddler suffered 'gaping' eye wound in Dundee Doberman attack
John Kinloch
Rapist ambushed and robbed in Perth woman's bedroom
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Boxer Decca Heggie finally sentenced
Strathmartine Road attempted murder
Dundee driver ran over man in Strathmartine Road attempted murder bid, prosecutors claim