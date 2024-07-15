Woman sentenced after neglected children found living in ‘squalid’ fly-infested Perthshire house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Woman sentenced after neglected children found living in ‘squalid’ fly-infested Perthshire house

A social worker said she was nearly sick as she inspected Jennifer Petrie's three-storey home in Perthshire.

By Jamie Buchan
Jennifer Petrie, Perth Sheriff Court
Jennifer Petrie went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A woman who was convicted of neglecting children at her fly-infested, rubbish-strewn Perthshire home has been placed under supervision.

A social worker said she nearly vomited as she inspected conditions inside Jennifer Petrie’s three-storey Victorian house.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how black bags, rotten food and human waste was found scattered around the property.

During her trial Petrie, 50, denied she lived in unsanitary conditions and insisted two social workers who gave evidence were wrong, although she stopped short of calling them liars.

After two days of evidence Sheriff William Wood found her guilty of causing unnecessary suffering or injury to the health of five children who were in her care at the time.

Jennifer Petrie went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

He told Petrie her defence case was littered with discrepancies and he did not believe the witnesses she had brought to support her case.

They included Shaun Fair, described as a family friend, who was convicted of stalking Petrie in 2015.

The court heard he had been staying at Petrie’s home, in her ground-floor living room.

Life has settled down

Petrie, who has since moved to Perth, returned to court for sentencing, after preparing a background report with social workers.

Solicitor Steve Lafferty confirmed her life had since settled down but she suffers from health issues.

The sheriff told Petrie: “This is what I suspected might happen, that the report from social work has come back supportive of the notion that you could do with some formal support to help you with the various things you’ve got going on in your life.”

Sentencing her to 18-month supervision order, Sheriff Wood said: “It is hoped that we won’t see you again in court.”

Urine bottle, rotten food, used toilet paper

The court heard social workers Wendy Walls and Angela Brown carried out a welfare check at Petrie’s home on the morning of September 7 2022.

Ms Wall described a car parked outside as “filled with household rubbish,” adding: “I was quite taken aback by how many flies were in the car.”

Petrie answered the door and said she probably had Covid.

Ms Walls and Ms Brown put on PPE before heading inside.

Sheriff Wood had rejected claims by Petrie the pair had somehow forced their way into the house.

Inside, they were hit by an “overwhelming” musty smell.

They found a full bottle of urine and a bag filled with used toilet paper in the living room, as well as stale and mouldy food on the mantlepiece.

There was “stagnant” water on the floor of the downstairs bathroom, with discoloured water and what appeared to be excrement in the tub.

A sign at the front of Perth Sheriff Court, where the Petrie case was heard

Ms Walls told the trial she was “really taken aback” by the smell in the kitchen.

She described rotten apples among piles of dirty dishes.

There was also concerns about dogs in the house, one of which defecated in front of Ms Walls as she went upstairs.

She said she felt “very disappointed with Ms Petrie, because she had been given a lot of support, guidance and financial support to help her maintain her home.”

Ms Brown, who described conditions as “squalid,” told the trial she was “actually nearly sick because of the smell.”

Petrie attempted to argue that the house was in order, with no flies buzzing around.

She said her fridge, freezer and downstairs toilet had all broken just days before the social workers’ visit.

And she said the council officers did not see hundreds of pounds worth of food in her kitchen, claiming they only checked one of her 36 cupboards.

Petrie had also produced photographs of her tidy home, claiming they were taken within 15 minutes of the social workers’ visit.

But the sheriff pointed out there was no evidence to back up the time frame.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Octav-George Dimitru
Abuser forced trafficked teenager into prostitution at Kirkcaldy flat
John Beaumont in 1987 and 2017.
Sinister history of celebrant jailed for St Andrews student sex attacks revealed
Paul McCafferty returned to Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth 'Jekyll and Hyde' abuser throttled girlfriend and threatened to kill her
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Kirkcaldy triple threat
John Beaumont
St Andrews Uni Chernobyl predator jailed for more than four years
Bank Bar, Perth sign
One-man crimewave restaurant raider crept into Perth family's home during stealing spree
Doberman dog
Toddler suffered 'gaping' eye wound in Dundee Doberman attack
John Kinloch
Rapist ambushed and robbed in Perth woman's bedroom
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Boxer Decca Heggie finally sentenced
Strathmartine Road attempted murder
Dundee driver ran over man in Strathmartine Road attempted murder bid, prosecutors claim