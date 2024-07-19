Friday court round-up — Partied too hard and knife in court

An amphetamine-fuelled paranoid Perth man smashed his own flat window then threatened to kill any police officer who entered.

Keiran Phillips, 29, previously admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner on May 12 in 2022.

At his Victoria Street flat, he broke a window and threw a glass bottle through it, causing glass fragments to fall below.

He then shouted, swore and threatened to kill any police officer who tried to enter.

Solicitor Linda Clark said her client had been at the end of a “long period of partying” and as a result of his amphetamine use had become paranoid.

She said Phillips believed police were coming to kill him and he was paranoid about people in his flat.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC placed Phillips under supervision for a year as an alternative to custody.

She said: “You have an unenviable record of offending, littered with custodial disposals.

“These appear to have done little to rehabilitate you.”

Murdering rapists

A pair of depraved killers from Fife, who filmed their rape of a drugged and defenceless young father, face life sentences for his murder. Dylan Brister and Cameron Allan spiked the victim’s drinks, leaving him unconscious, before subjecting him to a sexual assault recorded on a mobile phone. The trial evidence was called “the most harrowing nature that this court has ever had the misfortune to listen to”.

Perthshire rapist jailed

A sex attacker who forced himself on a woman has been jailed for four years for rape.

David Orr pounced on his 20 year-old victim at a flat in Glasgow city centre following a night out on July 11 2021.

The 24 year-old, of Abernethy, Perthshire, had claimed they had consented to sex but he was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month and sentenced via videolink from prison on Friday.

Lord Arthurson told him: “The jury plainly rejected your defence of consent.

“The gravity of the crime can never be understated by the court.

“Your crime has, I can assure you, been life-altering for your victim, leaving behind untold harm which can never be undone.”

Orr was both banned from contacting the victim and placed on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

Duncan McPhie, defending, said Orr had previously been living with his parents and had been a carer for his mother.

He had been assessed as a “moderate” risk of re-offending.

‘Stuntman’ crash

An ‘expert driver’ who claims to have done TV stunts was found guilty of seriously injuring a cyclist in a crash on a Fife mini-roundabout. Stuart Penman was thrown from his £6,000 bicycle by van-driver James Cunningham as they crossed the roundabout in Kelty.

Wheel brace and rake

A man who bloodied a love rival with a wheel brace has been spared a prison sentence.

Christopher Cooney joined other tooled-up men in confronting the man in the Charleston area of Dundee on September 18 2022.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously how there had been “ill-feeling” between Cooney, 38, and his victim over his relationship with Cooney’s then-partner.

The man had driven to Craigard Place to collect a mobile phone charger from his ex-partner before being met by Cooney

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said previously: “When he arrived, he was approached by the accused and two other men who emerged from the accused’s son’s house.

“They were armed with various tools. The complainer started to run back to his vehicle.”

Mr Valentine was in the driver’s seat of his car while being hit “several times” by Cooney.

Cooney shouted: “You’re dead,” as he attacked with the wheel brace.

A garden rake was also used in the incident, which left the victim with seven cuts to the back of his head, which had to be glued shut, along with a cut to his right arm, swelling and bruising.

Cooney, of Hoylake Place, admitted assault, while acting with others.

Defence solicitor John Boyle the offshore worker has tackled his issues with alcohol and cocaine, catalysts for his previous offending, including multiple assault convictions.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “Your record clearly shows that you are a violent person.

“The offences to which you pled guilty are particularly serious and therefore, I have to consider whether a period of custody is appropriate.

“You have a good, stable job and have taken steps to address your addiction issues – you have to be given credit for that.”

Cooney was placed under supervision for a year as an alternative to prison, ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,000 in compensation.

Ex-councillor guilty

A 76-year-old former Dundee councillor has been placed on a 12-month curfew after being convicted of attacking two “helpless” boys with a belt. William Barr – former chairman of the Dundee branch of the Black Watch Association – denied carrying out the attacks in the 80s and 90s at an address in the city but was found guilty by a jury.

Knife in court

A 55-year-old man who took a knife to Stirling Sheriff Court has been handed a short curfew order as punishment.

Michael McNally, of Hillcrest Drive, Alloa, appeared at the same court building for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to having a lock knife there without reasonable excuse or lawful authority on November 30 2022.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told McNally: “I do take into account your effective lack of record but what you and others must appreciate is that knife crime is treated very seriously here, especially those who bring knives to the court premises”.

The sheriff sentenced him to a one-month restriction of liberty order, from 7pm-7am daily.

