Dundee man convicted of cruel child ‘punishments’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man convicted of cruel child ‘punishments’

Robi MacBain made the youngsters stand against a wall holding two-litre bottles of juice in their outstretched arms.

By Ciaran Shanks
Robi MacBain
Robi MacBain.

Three children were beaten and suffered cruel punishments during a campaign of abuse in Dundee.

A court heard how two of the children were forced to stand against a wall and hold two-litre bottles of juice with their arms outstretched.

Robi MacBain, 35, has admitted responsibility for attacking and wilfully ill-treating the children over a nine-year period.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the youngsters were repeatedly threatened with punishment by MacBain, who admitted hitting them while “boxing” with them.

Punishments

The first child was attacked on various occasions over more than four years.

The court was told how MacBain used his fingers to compress the child’s eye.

The youngster was kicked to the body, slapped on the face and had his groin slapped during this time.

Over the same period of time, MacBain pushed a second child on the body, causing them to fall backwards.

MacBain, of Dundee, struck the child on the leg with a belt.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding described the forms of punishment MacBain would dish out.

“Two of the children were left in the accused’s care and were placed against a living room wall, with each holding a two-litre bottle filled with juice,” he said.

Cut up toys and belted table

Police and social workers were later contacted and one of the children was spoken to at primary school.

The child was asked if they knew why they were speaking to them and replied asking if it was “about the man who had been abusing me?”

The child said MacBain made them lie on the floor, as well as slapping them on the face while boxing.

MacBain was said to strike a belt off a kitchen table to demonstrate what would happen if the children did not behave.

On one occasion, he cut up one child’s favourite toys in an act of punishment.

Bail warning

First offender MacBain pled guilty to the offences on an amended indictment on the week he was due to stand trial.

Defence counsel Charles Ferguson urged Sheriff Paul Brown to continue his client’s bail while social work reports are prepared, adding his client suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Sentence was deferred until August and MacBain’s bail order was continued, albeit with the warning from Sheriff Brown: “You should understand I will require to consider all options so it’s important you cooperate with the process.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Finlay Anderson
Intoxicated thief found on Kinross hotel roof with mini-fridge
Chad Netherington
Thug threatened to 'eat faces' of police during cocaine-fuelled rampage in Dundee
Leslie Pirie
Tayside nightmare neighbour hid device behind picture frame to steal £4k of next door's…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Attacked pregnant woman and drug-drive shame
Abusive foster carer from Fife loses fight to clear name from beyond the grave
Maj Gen Roddis
Major General from Fife admits 'disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind'
Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
High-risk Dundee sex offender downloaded TikTok to search for child victim
Corrie Inglis
Pub fight's final kick lands Fife man in dock
Kamil Nowak
Sex offender caught with illicit passport in Perth claimed he was 'afraid of police…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Ciggie scrap and voicemail threat