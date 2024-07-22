Drinker climbed on to Fife bar to ‘swing his hips’ while exposing himself

A drinker climbed on to a Fife bar and started “swinging his hips” while exposing himself.

Danny Moffat, 38, was said to be “heavily intoxicated” during the bizarre incident at The Queens Hotel in Cardenden in May last year.

Five months later he returned to the same pub and threw a drink over a female member of bar staff there.

Moffat, of Laurence Park, Kinglassie, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to sexual exposure and assault, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and three vandalism charges.

Bizarre bar antics

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court Moffat was drinking shots of alcohol with a friend in the bar on May 14 last year.

The fiscal depute said the pair were described as becoming “heavily intoxicated”.

“At one stage, the accused climbed up on to the bar top, pulled down his trousers and underwear, exposing his naked penis and his bum to the complainer (a woman).

“While on top of the bar he began swinging his hips while exposing his penis and shouting for (the woman) to, quote, ‘look at this’.”

Moffat was repeatedly told to get down and then leave the premises.

He also attempted to grab the woman by the arm and pull her towards him but was unsuccessful in doing so, the fiscal said.

He was asked to leave again and did so.

The court heard the matter was not initially reported to police but was captured in full on bar CCTV.

Ms Robertson said the prosecution do not insist on a significant sexual element to the charge – which could have led to registration as a sex offender – as it appeared to be a case of “drunken stupidity”.

Returned for more

Shortly after 9pm on October 7 last year, Moffat entered the same bar with a friend and asked for a drink.

A female member of bar staff asked them to leave, given his previous antics.

The fiscal depute continued: “The accused took hold of a drink sitting on the bar top belonging to another individual, before throwing the drink over (the employee).”

Moffat was ushered out of the bar while repeatedly shouting towards the female staff member in derogatory terms.

After deciding to phone police, staff heard a kitchen window being smashed and saw Moffat and his friend walking away from the premises.

The court heard Moffat also struck and damaged a window with a stone that evening in nearby Orebank Road and damaged a car wing mirror in the same street.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentencing until August 21 to obtain background reports and Moffat was bailed with condition not to enter Cardenden.

