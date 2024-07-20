Kinnordy killer of Steven Donaldson gets more jail time for prison contraband

One of the killers of Steven Donaldson has had his life sentence extended after admitting stashing contraband in Perth Prison.

Murderers Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson received life sentences with minimum terms of 23 and 24 years respectively for the “savage and depraved” brutality which ended the life of the 27-year-old Arbroath oil worker.

Fellow killer Tasmin Glass lured her ex-boyfriend Mr Donaldson to a Kirriemuir playpark before her accomplices attacked him.

The murderers then drove him to Kinnordy nature reserve where he was killed.

Davidson’s prison sentence has now been extended after prison officers found a phone and illicit SIM during a cell search.

The court heard the earliest date prior to the conviction that he would be eligible for parole would have been in 2042.

SIM for family contact

Davidson, who is serving his sentence at the Edinburgh Road jail, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via video link.

He admitted that on January 28 this year, he had a mobile phone and an illegal SIM card while behind bars.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The accused’s cell was being searched.

“The accused co-operated.

“A mobile phone was found on the accused’s person which contained an illicit SIM.”

Forfeiture of the contraband was granted in court.

Solicitor Bethany Downham explained a funeral for one of Mr Davidson’s relatives took place the day after his contraband was seized.

She said: “Mr Davidson was in possession of these items to keep in contact with his family.

“He accepts responsibility and the consequences. He is deeply apologetic.”

Ms Downham explained Davidson’s life sentence had an earliest parole date in 18 years.

Further prison time

Sentencing, Sheriff Alison McKay noted Davidson has been convicted of having an illicit SIM in jail before and “doesn’t seem to have taken note.”

She said: “You’ll understand that there are rules in place in prison.

“The reason for these rules is to enable the smooth running of the establishment.

“What concerns me is that less than one year before this, you were in possession of a SIM.

“You will know that this is conduct which is not which is not acceptable and will be punished.”

Sheriff McKay imposed a further four months imprisonment on the 29-year-old.

After finding out his sentence, Davidson was seen fuming on the other end of the video link.

Dickie died in prison.

Tasmin Glass is currently eligible for parole and The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign has demanded greater transparency and communication between the parole board, victims and their families.

The annual memorial motorbike run for Steven Donaldson takes place on July 27.

