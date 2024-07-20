Kinnordy killer of Steven Donaldson gets more jail time for prison contraband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Kinnordy killer of Steven Donaldson gets more jail time for prison contraband

Callum Davidson fumed on a video link from HMP Perth as another four months was added onto the end of his life sentence.

By Ross Gardiner
Callum Davidson
Callum Davidson.

One of the killers of Steven Donaldson has had his life sentence extended after admitting stashing contraband in Perth Prison.

Murderers Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson received life sentences with minimum terms of 23 and 24 years respectively for the “savage and depraved” brutality which ended the life of the 27-year-old Arbroath oil worker.

Fellow killer Tasmin Glass lured her ex-boyfriend Mr Donaldson to a Kirriemuir playpark before her accomplices attacked him.

The murderers then drove him to Kinnordy nature reserve where he was killed.

Steven Donaldson
Steven Donaldson was murdered by Davidson.

Davidson’s prison sentence has now been extended after prison officers found a phone and illicit SIM during a cell search.

The court heard the earliest date prior to the conviction that he would be eligible for parole would have been in 2042.

SIM for family contact

Davidson, who is serving his sentence at the Edinburgh Road jail, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via video link.

He admitted that on January 28 this year, he had a mobile phone and an illegal SIM card while behind bars.

HMP Perth.
HMP Perth. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The accused’s cell was being searched.

“The accused co-operated.

“A mobile phone was found on the accused’s person which contained an illicit SIM.”

Forfeiture of the contraband was granted in court.

Solicitor Bethany Downham explained a funeral for one of Mr Davidson’s relatives took place the day after his contraband was seized.

She said: “Mr Davidson was in possession of these items to keep in contact with his family.

“He accepts responsibility and the consequences. He is deeply apologetic.”

Ms Downham explained Davidson’s life sentence had an earliest parole date in 18 years.

Further prison time

Sentencing, Sheriff Alison McKay noted Davidson has been convicted of having an illicit SIM in jail before and “doesn’t seem to have taken note.”

She said: “You’ll understand that there are rules in place in prison.

“The reason for these rules is to enable the smooth running of the establishment.

“What concerns me is that less than one year before this, you were in possession of a SIM.

“You will know that this is conduct which is not which is not acceptable and will be punished.”

Sheriff McKay imposed a further four months imprisonment on the 29-year-old.

After finding out his sentence, Davidson was seen fuming on the other end of the video link.

Tasmin Glass eligible for parole
Tasmin Glass.

Dickie died in prison.

Tasmin Glass is currently eligible for parole and The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign has demanded greater transparency and communication between the parole board, victims and their families.

The annual memorial motorbike run for Steven Donaldson takes place on July 27.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Partied too hard and knife in court
Cameron Allan
Fife pair face life sentences for 'most harrowing ever' rape and murder of young…
James Cunningham
'TV stuntman' injured cyclist and destroyed £6k bike in Fife crash
William Barr
Ex-Dundee councillor and Black Watch Association stalwart convicted of belt attacks on boys
William Brewster
Stirlingshire dairy farmer blasted for countryside drink-drive 'culture’ comment after third conviction
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Letter-writing pest and teacher on trial
Robi MacBain
Dundee man convicted of cruel child 'punishments'
Finlay Anderson
Intoxicated thief found on Kinross hotel roof with mini-fridge
Chad Netherington
Thug threatened to 'eat faces' of police during cocaine-fuelled rampage in Dundee
Leslie Pirie
Tayside nightmare neighbour hid device behind picture frame to steal £4k of next door's…