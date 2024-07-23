Trio convicted over Dundee cannabis farms worth millions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trio convicted over Dundee cannabis farms worth millions

Three Albanian nationals face deportation after the drug busts

By Ciaran Shanks
Police on Lorne Street
Police on Lorne Street. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson

Police uncovered two sophisticated cannabis farms worth millions after raiding vacant buildings in Dundee.

Three Albanian nationals are now facing a prison sentence and deportation after admitting their involvement in the major operation, worth more than £2.3 million.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how a former social club and pizza takeaway on Lorne Street housed one of the factories.

Information obtained from that raid led detectives to a premises on Ash Street, formerly a vehicle servicing business.

Thousands of plants of varying maturity worth millions of pound were recovered in the buildings with mattresses, food and other supplies found within.

Xauliano Mataj, 32 and Vilson Bilo, 29, pled guilty to dealing cannabis from Lorne Street on January 8 while 36-year-old Adiol Hila admitted producing the drug from Ash Street on the same date.

It was revealed how all three were in the UK illegally and steps are now being taken to have them deported.

Police in Lorne Street
Police on Lorne Street. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said the Lorne Street warehouse had several growing rooms containing plastic sheeting on the wall along with lighting units, air vents and filters despite the electricity supply having been shut off previously.

Two rooms were also created within the roof space and accessed by ladders which Ms Ritchie said were “not every safe to walk on”.

“On January 8, a search warrant was executed,” Ms Ritchie said.

“Entry was gained by cutting through a side door. The premises was found to be locked from within.

“Upon forcing entry, a large scale cannabis cultivation was found.

“The majority of the rooms were converted into a complex cannabis cultivation containing ventilation systems, air systems, heat lamps and a watering system.

“Both accused were traced hiding within the lower level of the building.

“Prior to entering, power was cut to the entire street to ensure the safety of officers and those within.”

Lorne Street sign
Lorne Street. Image: DC Thomson

Police found 912 plants in the Lorne Street building, which had a maximum potential street value of £684,000.

Cannabis worth up to £2,960 was also found in a vacuum-sealed bag.

Officers were able to turn their attention to Ash Street where Hila was found on the upper level of the building.

Police forced entry and after arresting and searching Hila, they discovered he was in possession of three mobile phones and £685 in cash.

A similar industrial-scale cannabis cultivation was discovered with the same types of equipment used.

In total, 2,242 plants were discovered in Ash Street which had a maximum potential street value of £1,681,500.

The combined total from the two raids was 3,154 plants which had a potential value of £2,365,500.

Solicitors representing the trio, all remanded at HMP Perth, said it was accepted their clients would receive jail terms.

Sheriff David Hall deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

