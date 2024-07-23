Trio convicted over Dundee cannabis farms worth millions

Police uncovered two sophisticated cannabis farms worth millions after raiding vacant buildings in Dundee.

Three Albanian nationals are now facing a prison sentence and deportation after admitting their involvement in the major operation, worth more than £2.3 million.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how a former social club and pizza takeaway on Lorne Street housed one of the factories.

Information obtained from that raid led detectives to a premises on Ash Street, formerly a vehicle servicing business.

Thousands of plants of varying maturity worth millions of pound were recovered in the buildings with mattresses, food and other supplies found within.

Xauliano Mataj, 32 and Vilson Bilo, 29, pled guilty to dealing cannabis from Lorne Street on January 8 while 36-year-old Adiol Hila admitted producing the drug from Ash Street on the same date.

It was revealed how all three were in the UK illegally and steps are now being taken to have them deported.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said the Lorne Street warehouse had several growing rooms containing plastic sheeting on the wall along with lighting units, air vents and filters despite the electricity supply having been shut off previously.

Two rooms were also created within the roof space and accessed by ladders which Ms Ritchie said were “not every safe to walk on”.

“On January 8, a search warrant was executed,” Ms Ritchie said.

“Entry was gained by cutting through a side door. The premises was found to be locked from within.

“Upon forcing entry, a large scale cannabis cultivation was found.

“The majority of the rooms were converted into a complex cannabis cultivation containing ventilation systems, air systems, heat lamps and a watering system.

“Both accused were traced hiding within the lower level of the building.

“Prior to entering, power was cut to the entire street to ensure the safety of officers and those within.”

Police found 912 plants in the Lorne Street building, which had a maximum potential street value of £684,000.

Cannabis worth up to £2,960 was also found in a vacuum-sealed bag.

Officers were able to turn their attention to Ash Street where Hila was found on the upper level of the building.

Police forced entry and after arresting and searching Hila, they discovered he was in possession of three mobile phones and £685 in cash.

A similar industrial-scale cannabis cultivation was discovered with the same types of equipment used.

In total, 2,242 plants were discovered in Ash Street which had a maximum potential street value of £1,681,500.

The combined total from the two raids was 3,154 plants which had a potential value of £2,365,500.

Solicitors representing the trio, all remanded at HMP Perth, said it was accepted their clients would receive jail terms.

Sheriff David Hall deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

