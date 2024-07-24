Cameron Allan: Fife killer’s ‘murder’ Facebook posts before heinous crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Allan: Fife killer’s ‘murder’ Facebook posts before heinous crimes

Allan had a troubled background before committing murder with his partner Dylan Brister. Ross Gardiner
Ross Gardiner
Cameron Allan police mugshot and Facebook image
Cameron Allan posted gas mask image on Facebook. Images: Police Scotland/ Facebook

Fife killer Cameron Allan shared an X-rated Facebook message about murder two years before his part in the death of a young father-of-three.

Monsters Allan, 21 and his former fiancée Dylan Brister, 27, were convicted earlier this month of the “most harrowing ever” murder of Calum Simpson.

In 2021, the evil pair drugged, raped and murdered Calum at Brister’s home in Methil.

Two years earlier, Allan shared a graphic that said: “A lot of us fell in love with someone that we should (have) only f***ed once. Then murdered.

He captioned the post “true”.

Cameron Allan facebook meme
The sinister post on Allan’s Facebook.

That same year he shared a news story about an Irish man being beaten with hammers after being lured on dating app Grindr – the same platform he and Brister used at the time of Calum’s murder seeking a “submissive” man to make up a threesome.

The court heard Calum, a stranger, arrived by chance at their house with a friend who knew the pair and later departed, leaving him alone with them.

Brister and Allan spiked the victim’s drinks, leaving him unconscious, before subjecting him to a sexual assault recorded on a mobile phone.

Calum Simpson
Calum Simpson. Image: Supplied

Calum, 24, died from Etizolam – street valium – and alcohol intoxication.

The news story shared by Allan on Facebook describes the hammer murder and goes on to explain how criminals in the USA and India have used Grindr for nefarious purposes.

Grindr is described as “the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people”.

Grindr Facebook posting by Cameron Allan
Allan also used Grindr to seek a male to join he and his partner.

Brister told the trial at the High Court in Edinburgh he met Allan on the site after his 16th birthday and they began a relationship.

He called off their plan to marry on the day of the wedding.

‘Out on bail’

Allan’s Facebook posts prompted angry comments following his murder conviction, with one user writing: “I hope you get life.”

On another of his accounts, he shared posts about autism, ADHD, anxiety and OCD.

Cameron Allan Facebook gas mask
Cameron Allan had a sinister Facebook presence. Image: Facebook

It was not until four months after Calum’s murder that Allan and Brister appeared in court on petition.

Allan was in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a private hearing on February 1, 2022.

Both he and co-accused Brister were remanded by Sheriff Maryam Labaki.

Proceedings were delayed until late into the afternoon due to a protest carried out by one of the accused.

At a full committal hearing eight days later, a sheriff liberated Allan on bail.

‘Horrified and scared’

It only took him a week to commit another offence, propositioning a Fife hotel worker.

Allan started a conversation with the female employee and explained his plans to record a pornographic video involving him and another male.

He suggested he could arrange for the woman to take part and then showed her an indecent image of a male exposing his genitals.

The woman was left “horrified and scared.”

Cameron Allan
Allan arrives at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for the breach of the peace case – shortly after appearing for the murder.

Allan, living on the edge of Dunfermline at the time, admitted breaching the peace and was sentenced to supervision by the social work department as an alternative to custody.

The sheriff slammed his “lack of insight”.

No “significant sexual element” was established and it was decided he did not need to be placed on the sex offenders register.

Mr Simpson’s family have blasted the fact Allan was on bail from the time of the murder until his conviction.

Mother killed in crash

In earlier life, Allan was in the headlines for very different reasons.

At the age of three he survived the car crash that killed his mother – 24-year-old off-duty PC Kirsty Allan from Rosyth – in March 2007.

Allan, reportedly being driven to a childminder, was strapped into a child seat and escaped virtually uninjured when the car skidded on ice on Dunfermline’s Grange Road, just before 8am.

Kirsty Allan
Kirsty Allan. Image: Fife Constabulary

The Peugeot 307 ended up on its roof in the middle of the road near the final bend before entering Dunfermline.

The toddler was taken to Queen Margaret Hospital where doctors found he was relatively unscathed.

Kirsty Allan was later described as a “loving daughter, granddaughter, wife and mother”.

During his murder trial, Allan said he was diagnosed with an attachment disorder after watching her die.

Raised by grandparents

Following the tragedy, he went to live with grandparents in Kirkcaldy’s Templehall area, where they ran a taxi company together.

As a teenager, Allan was a member of the Bike Project and was again in the news when he began training for a sponsored cycle around Beveridge Park in aid of Maggie’s.

Cameron Allan
Cameron Allan. Image: Facebook

He attended Glenwood High School in Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy High School before going on to study acting and performing arts at Fife College.

His grandmother Janice, a renowned Maggie’s charity champion, died in May 2021 aged 64, six months before Allan and Brister murdered Calum Simpson.

Pride police probe

Following his conviction last week, a Conservative MSP claimed Allan’s name was given to officers in connection with a ‘decapitate terfs [trans-exclusionary radical feminists]’ sign held up at a pro-trans rally in Glasgow last January.

The stunt – slammed by politicians and celebrities including Harry Potter author JK Rowling – prompted a police investigation.

Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser wrote on X: “I reported the sign incident to @PoliceScotland at the time, as did others.

“The name of Cameron Allan was given to them.”

Cameron Allan
Cameron Allan. Image: Facebook

Police Scotland would not be drawn on Mr Fraser’s claims.

A spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out and at present no-one has been arrested.

“However, the case remains open and any new information will be fully investigated.”

