Childhood sweetheart of Fife murder victim opens up on agony facing their three children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Childhood sweetheart of Fife murder victim opens up on agony facing their three children

Bobbie Cowan has described how she met tragic Calum Simpson and began a whirlwind romance.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Calum Simpson
Calum was loved by his childhood sweetheart and three children. Image: Supplied

The partner of tragic Fife murder victim Calum Simpson has described her agony at losing her childhood sweetheart, the father of her three children.

Full-time mum Bobbie Cowan has had to deal with the trauma of losing her partner of six years after he was savagely killed by Dylan Brister and Cameron Allan in November 2021.

Bobbie, now 26, had been with Calum since she was 17 and they had three children – Calum, 8, Mirren, 6, and two-year-old Lyla – born just 11 days before her dad’s death.

She said the young family miss him desperately.

Bobbie told The Courier: “It’s been tough, especially at milestones – things like the kids starting school.

“They do ask about him and it’s quite awkward to tell them.

“They say ‘daddy’s in the sky now’ and they’ve got teddies with his voice in them to keep them going.

“I’ll need to tell them at some point because they’ll go on the internet to look it up so I’ll have to prepare them for that.”

Whirlwind romance for sweethearts

Calum, who was 24 when he died, grew up in Glenrothes and had gone to Auchmuty High School and then Fife College, to study tourism.

It was while an 18-year-old there he met catering student Bobbie at a party.

She said it was a whirlwind romance from there.

“It was quite quick,” says Bobbie.

“Calum said when we met that he knew we would always be really close.

“I was just attracted by his personality – he was just able to make everybody laugh, he was really well-liked.”

Calum Simpson and Bobbie Cowan
Calum and Bobbie in 2015. Image: Supplied

The pair quickly moved in together when Bobbie fell pregnant with Calum.

Mirren and Lyla quickly followed.

Bobbie said: “He was just a fun dad – he was the jokey one.

“They totally loved him and he was the soft touch. He did a lot of stuff with the kids.

“Calum was the perfect person for the four of us.

“He enjoyed socialising and really stayed the same as he had been – the life and soul.”

Calum found bar work, which Bobbie said he enjoyed due to the social aspect, while she had catering jobs and they shared parental duties.

Guilty of murder

Family life came to a devastating end in November 2021 when Calum visited murderer Dylan Brister’s house with a friend.

With his partner, Cameron Allan, Brister spiked Calum’s drink and killed him, filming unspeakable acts on a mobile phone.

There was no suggestion Calum knew the pair.

Bobbie and Calum’s mother have both questioned why evil Allan was allowed bail while awaiting the trial, which ended last week with his and Brister’s conviction.

Cameron Allan
Murderer Cameron Allan. Image: Police Scotland

Both are now in custody and they will be sentenced later.

After their Edinburgh High Court convictions, Bobbie wrote on Facebook: “Now Calum can finally be at peace.

“Nothing will ever compare to losing Calum or the kids losing their daddy but it’s a massive relief they haven’t got away with this.”

More from Courts

Edinburgh High Court sign
Violent rapist ripped out 74-year-old's hair in Fife
Police on Lorne Street
Trio convicted over Dundee cannabis farms worth millions
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Gambling with freedom and 'hardest c**t' jailed again
John McPhee and Alan Rachwal
Dundee man caught with 'robbery victim's' wallet jailed
Danny Moffat
Drinker climbed on to Fife bar to 'swing his hips' while exposing himself
Audrey McGrory
Stirling drug mule caught after Border Force intercepted £5k cannabis parcel
Ben Cheyne
Man sparked Angus armed response after gas canister threat
Connor Gourlay
Serial sex offender from Fife illegally used social media to ask for pictures of…
Aleksandra Osiewicz
Dundee chip shop worker caught with nearly £50k of cannabis
Callum Davidson
Kinnordy killer of Steven Donaldson gets more jail time for prison contraband