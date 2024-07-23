Violent rapist ripped out 74-year-old’s hair in Fife

A violent rapist from Fife ripped hair from the head a 74-year-old victim in a sickening physical attack.

John McNab raped two women at addresses in Fife and targeted women for sexual and physical abuse for more than a decade.

McNab, 54, had denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was unanimously found guilty of 10 offences.

He is now behind bars.

Violent offender

He first struck on December 15 in 2006 when he assaulted and raped a woman at a house in Cowdenbeath.

By February 2006 he was perpetrating crimes against a second woman who was subjected to threats, intimidation, violence and repeated rapes at properties in Rosyth and Aberdour.

McNab shouted and swore at the victim and threatened to kill her and to inflict violence on members of her family.

The victim was punched on the head and struck by a vase hurled by the sex offender.

He raped the woman when she was asleep and indecently assaulted and raped her on further occasions.

McNab also assaulted a girl who was aged 13 when he shouted and swore at her, threatened her with violence and threw cushions in 2011.

Battered 74-year-old

On May 29 in 2019 he carried out a final attack on a 74-year-old woman at a house in Cowdenbeath.

He repeatedly threatened her with violence, threatened to kill her and disconnected a phone to stop her calling for help.

McNab repeatedly punched her on the head and body and grabbed and pulled her by the hair, ripping some of it from her head.

The jury heard after returning their verdicts McNab has 13 previous convictions, including for crimes of violence.

The trial judge Fiona Tait deferred sentencing to next month for the preparation of a background report and risk assessment.

She placed McNab on the sex offenders register and remanded him in custody.

