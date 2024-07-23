Fife business owner faces jail for vicious Rewind Festival assault

A business owner from Fife who seriously injured a man in a brutal assault at the Rewind music festival faces jail.

Simon Tierney, 38, attacked Antonio Grant at Scone Palace in Perth on July 22 2023.

Tierney repeatedly punched Mr Grant on the head and body which caused him to fall to the ground.

While the stricken victim was on the ground, Tierney went on to repeatedly punch him on the head and body again.

Court papers state this was done to Mr Grant’s impairment, severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Tierney pled guilty on Tuesday at the High Court in Glasgow to the assault.

A claim it was to the danger of Mr Grant’s life was deleted from the original charge.

Prison warning

Gordon Martin, defending, told the court the dad-of three from Glenrothes owns a gas-fitting business with six employees.

The lawyer added: “He accepts that the likeliest out come will be custody.”

It was revealed Tierney’s previous convictions include violence, breach of bail and road traffic matters.

Sentence was deferred until a later date by Judge Lord Scott who granted Tierney bail.

The judge said: “The charge you pled guilty to undoubtedly would have custody at the top of the list of options.

“I am told that you have complied with bail and getting help as well as support.

“You have your own business as well as a dependent partner and children.

“I should say, none of this will stop prison being imposed.”

‘Stolen car’ at Rewind 2024

Meanwhile, a man has appeared in court accused of almost striking two police officers with a stolen car after attending this year’s Rewind.

David Hay is also alleged to have struck another vehicle and attacked officers during the incident at Scone Palace and at Dundee’s police headquarters.

Hay is charged with driving a Fiat Punto dangerously at Scone Palace on Sunday, July 21 by driving at excessive speed, failing to maintain adequate observations and control of the vehicle before two officers had to take evasive action.

A vehicle was allegedly struck by the allegedly stolen Punto.

Further charges allege Hay, of Grange Road in Burntisland, failed to stop and give his details, failed to report an accident, drove without insurance, failed to cooperate with a preliminary breath test and failed to provide two breath samples to police.

On Stormontfield Road, near to Scone Palace, Hay is said to have struggled violently with three police officers.

A further charge states the 35-year-old allegedly acted aggressively, shouted, swore and made abusive remarks at officers while at the Dundee headquarters.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, solicitor Ross Bennett asked for Hay’s case to be continued without plea.

Hay was released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court with a case management hearing fixed for August at Perth Sheriff Court.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.