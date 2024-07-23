Aberdeen fans who were part of masked ‘disorderly crowd’ in Dundee appear in court

Dundee United fans were subjected to abuse from a mask-wearing crowd of Aberdeen supporters before a New Firm derby.

Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston were among the dozens of men dressed in black, who conducted themselves in a disorderly manner on March 4 2023.

The pair pled guilty to behaving abusively during the incident and are now awaiting sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Johnston, 18, also admitted a separate charge of struggling violently with five police officers.

In April, 20-year-old Craig – the son of a senior police officer – was banned from every football ground in Britain after attempting to throw a rock at a Rangers supporters’ bus in April 2023.

Masked mob

The Dundee incident occurred on Main Street in the lead-up to the 6pm Saturday kick-off.

Aberdeen ran out 3-1 winners in the stormy Scottish Premiership clash at Tannadice.

It emerged afterwards United manager Jim Goodwin, recently sacked by Aberdeen, was struck by a coin and had a pie and cup of juice thrown in his direction.

Aberdeen went on to condemn the minority of supporters who “let the club and themselves down”.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson to the court on Tuesday police regarded the game as a “Category C” match, meaning a significant number of officers would be required to attend.

He told the court: “Both accused have been part of a group of around 30 males.

“They were all dressed in black and wearing face masks.”

Before the narration could continue, Sheriff John Rafferty interjected and said he would be minded to call for a criminal justice social work report on both offenders.

Craig’s solicitor, Chris Maitland, argued unsuccessfully to have the case dealt with immediately.

The court heard how Craig was ordered to perform 135 hours of unpaid work for the 2023 incident in Aberdeen.

Sheriff Rafferty said: “I think given the circumstances here, the number of people involved and an argument they were deliberately disguising their identities I think reports are going to be required.”

September return

Craig, of Bonnyton Road in Pitmedden and Johnston, of Moss Street, Keith, pled guilty to conducting themselves in a disorderly manner while acting with others, forming part of a disorderly crowd and acting aggressively towards a group of opposing fans while wearing face masks and shouting and swearing.

Johnston also admitted pushing, seizing and struggling with five police officers.

Two other men, aged 19 and 22, were originally charged over the same incident but their pleas of not guilty were accepted.

Craig and Johnston will return to court in September for sentencing.

