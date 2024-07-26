Man admits sexually assaulting three women at Fife house party after taking ecstasy

A man sexually assaulted three women at a Fife house party after taking ecstasy, a court has heard.

Kerr Scott put his hand up the skirt of one of his victims and touched her over her underwear.

He seized a second woman’s breasts and kept kissing another after she told him to stop.

At one point he suggested having a threesome with two of his victims, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

Scott, 21, then aged 18, appeared in the dock to plead guilty to the three sexual assaults which took place in Markinch in August 2021.

None of the woman can be named for legal reasons.

Behaviour changed after taking drug

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Scott’s behaviour “completely changed” after taking what he believed was an ecstasy tablet.

She said: “He became extremely energetic and began acting in a sexual manner.”

Ms Smith said at around 3am Scott kissed one of the women on the mouth and she stepped back and sat on a bed.

He then kissed a second woman, who initially kissed him back then told him to stop.

The fiscal continued: “He continued to kiss (the second woman) and she pushed him off her.

“He then asked both (the women) if they would have sex with him. They both said no.

“The accused then moved to sit beside (the first woman) on the bed and without saying anything put his right hand up her skirt.

“She was wearing underwear and the accused touched her over her underwear.

“She closed her knees together and pushed him away with her legs and said ‘what the f**k?'”

Ms Smith said the other woman saw this and thought the behaviour was “weird” and felt awkward but they all stayed in the bedroom.

Third victim

Scott then moved away but a short while later sat on the bed again, resting his head on one of the woman’s knees.

Ms Smith said: “He again asked if they would have sex with him, insinuating having a threesome, to which both (women) said no”.

Both women left the bedroom and a third and Scott “grabbed her by the breasts,” the fiscal said.

“This lasted for a short period of time before the accused then pushed (the third woman) forcefully to the neck.”

Police were contacted a few days later and Scott arranged to attend Dunfermline police station in January 2023 and was charged after interview.

The court heard there was a delay in interviewing Scott, of Glebe Place, Glenrothes, as a result of the pandemic and other enquiries.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until September 3 to obtain background reports and Scott was put on the sex offenders register, with bail continued.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.