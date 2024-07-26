Man admits sexually assaulting three women at Fife house party after taking ecstasy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man admits sexually assaulting three women at Fife house party after taking ecstasy

Kerr Scott's behaviour 'completely changed' after he took ecstasy at the house party, the court heard.

By Jamie McKenzie
MDMA (ecstasy) pill
Scott's behaviour was said to 'completely change' after he took an drug he thought was ecstasy. Image: Shutterstock.

A man sexually assaulted three women at a Fife house party after taking ecstasy, a court has heard.

Kerr Scott put his hand up the skirt of one of his victims and touched her over her underwear.

He seized a second woman’s breasts and kept kissing another after she told him to stop.

At one point he suggested having a threesome with two of his victims, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

Scott, 21, then aged 18, appeared in the dock to plead guilty to the three sexual assaults which took place in Markinch in August 2021.

None of the woman can be named for legal reasons.

Behaviour changed after taking drug

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Scott’s behaviour “completely changed” after taking what he believed was an ecstasy tablet.

She said: “He became extremely energetic and began acting in a sexual manner.”

Ms Smith said at around 3am Scott kissed one of the women on the mouth and she stepped back and sat on a bed.

He then kissed a second woman, who initially kissed him back then told him to stop.

The fiscal continued: “He continued to kiss (the second woman) and she pushed him off her.

“He then asked both (the women) if they would have sex with him. They both said no.

“The accused then moved to sit beside (the first woman) on the bed and without saying anything put his right hand up her skirt.

“She was wearing underwear and the accused touched her over her underwear.

“She closed her knees together and pushed him away with her legs and said ‘what the f**k?'”

Ms Smith said the other woman saw this and thought the behaviour was “weird” and felt awkward but they all stayed in the bedroom.

Third victim

Scott then moved away but a short while later sat on the bed again, resting his head on one of the woman’s knees.

Ms Smith said: “He again asked if they would have sex with him, insinuating having a threesome, to which both (women) said no”.

Both women left the bedroom and a third and Scott “grabbed her by the breasts,” the fiscal said.

“This lasted for a short period of time before the accused then pushed (the third woman) forcefully to the neck.”

Police were contacted a few days later and Scott arranged to attend Dunfermline police station in January 2023 and was charged after interview.

The court heard there was a delay in interviewing Scott, of Glebe Place, Glenrothes, as a result of the pandemic and other enquiries.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing until September 3 to obtain background reports and Scott was put on the sex offenders register, with bail continued.

