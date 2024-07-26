Ring doorbell pervert spared jail for making ‘porn movies’ outside Perth woman’s flat

A Ring doorbell pervert who twice tormented a Perth woman with his one-man “porn movies” has been spared jail.

Neil Beattie was caught engaging in a solo sex act on his victim’s front door video recorder.

The woman watched in horror through her mobile phone app as the 38-year-old pervert pleasured himself with his trousers at his ankles, outside her home.

Despite being charged by police, he returned to the same door weeks later and carried out a near identical offence – this time lasting three hours.

Beattie, of Foundry Court, Perth, returned to the city’s sheriff court this week for sentencing.

Victim moved out of her home

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “This would have had a significant impact on the victim who has had to move out of her home.”

She told Beattie: “It seems to me that your behaviour towards this lady would have been very concerning.

“It takes you to the threshold of custody.”

The sheriff said there was an alternative to jail.

Beattie was placed on curfew for four months as part of a restriction of liberty order.

He was also banned from approaching or contacting his victim for 18 months and placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

Three hour ordeal

The court heard how Beattie first struck on November 15 last year.

He could be seen on the Ring app and through a peephole in the door.

When police were called, Beattie told them: “I don’t normally get my willy out but I saw the camera and thought it would be like a porn movie.”

The pervert returned in the early hours of January 23.

Beattie’s victim was woken at 5am with a notification on her phone.

She clicked on the live feed to see Beattie on the communal landing.

He looked directly at the camera, with his trousers round his ankles.

The court heard he had been at the door since 2.45am.

He finished at 5.25am and walked off, before returning with a cloth.

Beattie pled guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of his victim on both occasions.

