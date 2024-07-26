Ring doorbell pervert spared jail for making ‘porn movies’ outside Perth woman’s flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Ring doorbell pervert spared jail for making ‘porn movies’ outside Perth woman’s flat

Neil Beattie was twice caught engaging in a solo sex act on his victim's front door video recorder.

By Jamie Buchan
Neil Beattie
Ring Doorbell pervert Neil Beattie leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

A Ring doorbell pervert who twice tormented a Perth woman with his one-man “porn movies” has been spared jail.

Neil Beattie was caught engaging in a solo sex act on his victim’s front door video recorder.

The woman watched in horror through her mobile phone app as the 38-year-old pervert pleasured himself with his trousers at his ankles, outside her home.

Despite being charged by police, he returned to the same door weeks later and carried out a near identical offence – this time lasting three hours.

Beattie, of Foundry Court, Perth, returned to the city’s sheriff court this week for sentencing.

Victim moved out of her home

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “This would have had a significant impact on the victim who has had to move out of her home.”

She told Beattie: “It seems to me that your behaviour towards this lady would have been very concerning.

“It takes you to the threshold of custody.”

Neil Beattie
Ring Doorbell pervert Neil Beattie.

The sheriff said there was an alternative to jail.

Beattie was placed on curfew for four months as part of a restriction of liberty order.

He was also banned from approaching or contacting his victim for 18 months and placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

Three hour ordeal

The court heard how Beattie first struck on November 15 last year.

He could be seen on the Ring app and through a peephole in the door.

When police were called, Beattie told them: “I don’t normally get my willy out but I saw the camera and thought it would be like a porn movie.”

The pervert returned in the early hours of January 23.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Beattie’s victim was woken at 5am with a notification on her phone.

She clicked on the live feed to see Beattie on the communal landing.

He looked directly at the camera, with his trousers round his ankles.

The court heard he had been at the door since 2.45am.

He finished at 5.25am and walked off, before returning with a cloth.

Beattie pled guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of his victim on both occasions.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Repeat child groomer from Fife caught sending sick messages
Ross Boag
Crash driver propelled car into Perthshire couple's home causing major structural damage
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Firearm' menace and pharmacy raid
Francis Street fire, Chloe Arnott, Jamie Morrison
Couple admit starting devastating fire at Lochgelly flats
Lady Dorrian
Views sought on sentencing guidelines for rape offences in Scotland
Dino Leone
Pedestrian needed knee surgery after Fife car salesman drove into his leg
Brian Linn
Dundee thug jailed for glassing karaoke singer in pub after 'you're s***e' heckle
George McPhee
Perth fare dodger abused train conductor and threatened police
Kudakwashe Pise
Sleaze convicted of 'loitering' for prostitutes at Dunfermline tanning salon
Dozing driver parked on A9 Perthshire more than six times alcohol limit