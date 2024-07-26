‘Victim-blaming’ Kelty man’s life ban after battering partner unconscious

A Kelty man who held a knife to his ex partner’s neck and beat her unconscious has been jailed for two years and banned for life from seeing her again.

Aaron Wright, 33, battered the woman at an address in Dunfermline, on January 10 and 11 last year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he subjected his victim to a “terrifying ordeal” involving sustained and repeated violence.

Wright, of Oakfield Street, appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading to assault to severe injury.

The first offender repeatedly punched the woman on the head, seized her by the throat and covered her mouth and nose with his hand.

He repeatedly pursued her, prevented a bathroom door being locked, before removing it from its hinges and stated he had weapons in his possession.

Wright held a knife against her neck, seized her by the body and dragged her along the floor, seized her by the neck and pinned her to the ground while repeatedly punching her to the head, rendering her unconscious.

He also repeatedly attempted to remove her mobile phone from her hand to prevent her from summoning assistance.

The offence was domestically-aggravated and a victim impact statement was lodged with the court.

‘Victim-blaming’

Sentencing, Sheriff Krista Johnston told Wright the level of culpability and harm was at the “very high end”, adding: “You subjected your victim to a terrifying ordeal.

“You subjected her to sustained and repeated violence.

“You used a knife and put it to her throat and you covered her mouth.

“You caused her to lose consciousness and to suffer severe injury.

“It’s all aggravated by you consuming alcohol and I detect from the social work report an element of victim-blaming in that regard”.

The sheriff took into account mitigating factors but said a community sentence was not appropriate due to the gravity and nature of the offence.

She jailed Wright for two years and banned him for life from contacting his victim.

Remorse claim

Defence lawyer Yvonne McKenna had highlighted her client’s position both were drinking, that he has mental health issues and there were issues in the relationship.

The solicitor said: “He describes it as an emotional outburst but there is recognition his behaviour was completely out of order and was horrific for his ex-partner”.

Ms McKenna said there is no suggestion of any earlier domestic incident involving the complainer.

Referring to a social work report, Ms McKenna said Wright has expressed genuine remorse.

She said he has voluntarily engaged with social work and sought assistance from a GP, who referred him for cognitive behavioural therapy.

