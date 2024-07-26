‘Victim-blaming’ Kelty man’s life ban after battering partner unconscious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Victim-blaming’ Kelty man’s life ban after battering partner unconscious

Aaron Wright has been ordered to stay away from his ex-partner for the rest of his life.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline Sheriff Court sign
Wright appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Kelty man who held a knife to his ex partner’s neck and beat her unconscious has been jailed for two years and banned for life from seeing her again.

Aaron Wright, 33, battered the woman at an address in Dunfermline, on January 10 and 11 last year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he subjected his victim to a “terrifying ordeal” involving sustained and repeated violence.

Wright, of Oakfield Street, appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading to assault to severe injury.

The first offender repeatedly punched the woman on the head, seized her by the throat and covered her mouth and nose with his hand.

He repeatedly pursued her, prevented a bathroom door being locked, before removing it from its hinges and stated he had weapons in his possession.

Wright held a knife against her neck, seized her by the body and dragged her along the floor, seized her by the neck and pinned her to the ground while repeatedly punching her to the head, rendering her unconscious.

He also repeatedly attempted to remove her mobile phone from her hand to prevent her from summoning assistance.

The offence was domestically-aggravated and a victim impact statement was lodged with the court.

‘Victim-blaming’

Sentencing, Sheriff Krista Johnston told Wright the level of culpability and harm was at the “very high end”, adding: “You subjected your victim to a terrifying ordeal.

“You subjected her to sustained and repeated violence.

“You used a knife and put it to her throat and you covered her mouth.

“You caused her to lose consciousness and to suffer severe injury.

“It’s all aggravated by you consuming alcohol and I detect from the social work report an element of victim-blaming in that regard”.

The sheriff took into account mitigating factors but said a community sentence was not appropriate due to the gravity and nature of the offence.

She jailed Wright for two years and banned him for life from contacting his victim.

Remorse claim

Defence lawyer Yvonne McKenna had highlighted her client’s position both were drinking, that he has mental health issues and there were issues in the relationship.

The solicitor said: “He describes it as an emotional outburst but there is recognition his behaviour was completely out of order and was horrific for his ex-partner”.

Ms McKenna said there is no suggestion of any earlier domestic incident involving the complainer.

Referring to a social work report, Ms McKenna said Wright has expressed genuine remorse.

She said he has voluntarily engaged with social work and sought assistance from a GP, who referred him for cognitive behavioural therapy.

