Aldi shoplift suspect slashed workers with sharpened keyring in Dundee

Chloe Allan lashed out at staff at the store in Lochee after having her bag searched.

By Ciaran Shanks
A suspected shoplifter who left a Dundee Aldi worker permanently scarred after she slashed him with a keyring has been given a prison sentence.

Chloe Allan lashed out at staff at the store in Lochee while trying to escape through a fire door only an hour-and-a-half after the shop opened to customers.

Assistant manager Steven Jamieson was left permanently disfigured after a cut on his nose had to be shut with glue and stitches.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Allan, 23, was in the grips of a pernicious heroin addiction at the time of the attack.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said Allan was seen walking through the checkout carrying a rucksack as if to leave the premises.

She was stopped by staff who, with Allan’s permission, checked through her bag.

Things took a violent turn after Allan grew tired of waiting in the staff area for police to arrive.

Allan began pushing past the staff and threw punches before producing a 2cm bladed article – later revealed to be a sharpened keyring – which she started swinging.

It went unnoticed until Mr Jamieson’s arms and nose were cut.

Sales assistant David McDonald also suffered cuts to his arms.

The violent thieving suspect escaped towards High Street before being traced by police.

Forklift training

Allan previously pled guilty to assaulting the two men to their injury at Aldi, The Stack Leisure Park, on June 27 2022.

Allan appeared for sentencing via video link from HMYOI Polmont following the preparation of a social work report.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said: “Heroin was her problem.

“She continues on a methadone programme in custody.

“She’s doing well, looking well and working with the team in custody.

“She’s doing forklift training and working towards obtaining her CSCS (Construction Skills Certification Scheme).

“Hopefully that will take her away from offending upon her release from custody.”

He added: “Apart from her drug use, there was a fairly toxic relationship with a man involved in the drug trade and she ended up committing crimes around that time.

“She’s still a young woman and hopefully things can work out for her rather than be back in court.”

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered Allan to serve eight months in custody.

