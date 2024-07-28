Sheriff says street valium becoming ‘very problematic’ as Fife dealers appear in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff says street valium becoming ‘very problematic’ as Fife dealers appear in court

Sheriff Krista Johnston made the comment as the latest cases featured Etizolam were heard in her court.

By Jamie McKenzie
Etizolam dealers (L-R) Gareth Inglis, Andrew Caldow and John Healey
Etizolam dealers (L-R) Gareth Inglis, Andrew Caldow and John Healey all appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on the same day, prompting the sheriff's comments.

A Fife sheriff says etizolam is becoming a “very problematic” drug as she dealt with a trio of dealers.

Sheriff Krista Johnston made the observation as the latest cases involving so-called street valium were heard.

John Healy was caught with more than 61,000 etizolam pills in one instance while duo Andrew Caldow and Gareth Inglis were found with more than 7,000 tablets in another, unconnected, case.

Class-C Etizolam is becoming a common alternative to prescription diazepam but is commonly 10 times stronger and dangerous if mis-used.

Etizolam
The sheriff said ‘street valium’ is becoming ‘very problematic’.

Warning Healy he could be jailed, the sheriff said: “Etizolam is becoming a very problematic substance and is misused in the community, in this community, and given the quantities the court will view this as serious.”

More than 60,000 tablets found

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court police searched Healy’s home in the Dunfermline’s Bleachfield Court in November 2022 after receiving intelligence about him dealing drugs there.

After entry was forced, Healy, 51, immediately appeared at the door with an envelope containing £500 cash.

A drugs dog was used to search the property.

A large sum of cash was found in a bedroom safe, which Healy claimed was from the sale of his mother’s house.

John Healey
John Healey.

Six separate bags each containing more than 10,000 white etizolam tablets were found in the living room.

The fiscal depute said a total of 61,159 tablets were discovered with an estimated value of £12,200.

Among further recoveries were five mobile phones, a ticklist, and three sets of scales.

Asked by police about the etizolam tablets, Healy said he was “sitting on them” for the next policeman.

Healy appeared in the dock to plead guilty to being concerned in supply of the drugs on November 4 2022.

He was bailed pending reports until sentencing on August 22.

Pair caught

Caldow, 39, of Loanhead Avenue in Lochore, and Inglis, 36, of Ballingry Road, Ballingry, admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of etizolam at an address in Dundonald Park, Cardenden, on October 30 2020.

Ms Wilkinson told the court police searched the property and the pair were detained.

Cash was recovered from a living room sofa and a mobile phone belonging to Caldow contained messages indicating drug deals.

The fiscal said a total of 7,178 etizolam tablets were found with a potential street value of £1,600.

Caldow said the Valium belonged to him and was for personal use.

Andrew Caldow
Andrew Caldow.

Inglis’ DNA was found on the knot of a bag and Caldow’s was found on some scales, the court heard.

Inglis’ fingerprints were found on various items including a book with notations and a ticklist.

Defence lawyer Alan Davie, representing Caldow, said his client has a record with a recent analogous conviction for diazepam resulting in an eight-month prison sentence.

The solicitor said since Caldow was released from jail in November 2021 he has avoided further offending and is not using illicit street drugs.

Gareth Inglis
Gareth Inglis.

Defence lawyer Ian Beatson, representing Inglis, said his client has a very limited record.

Sheriff Johnston said she would defer the case to obtain background reports.

Caldow, who appeared to be slouching in the dock with his hands clasped behind his head, was told by the sheriff: “Mr Caldow, if I was allowed to take attitude into account you would be remanded in custody.”

Caldow replied saying it is “just the way I am”.

Sheriff Johnston retorted: “Well smarten up”.

Sentencing on Caldow and Inglis was deferred until August 28.

