Bogus gardener smashed into Dundee woman’s home to steal Playstation

Sean Townsley's brazen theft was one a number of crimes committed in the city.

By Ciaran Shanks
Sean Townsley, Dundee Sheriff Court
Sean Townsley appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A bogus gardener smashed his way into a customer’s home and stole a Playstation games console weeks after carrying out work at the Dundee property.

Brazen Sean Townsley forced his way through a glass panel in a kitchen before the horrified resident saw him flee the scene with a PlayStation 5 and a gold briefcase.

The 38-year-old crook was nabbed after leaving traces of his blood at the address on Pitkerro Drive.

Gardening work

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Townsley – who has multiple previous convictions for housebreaking – had come to be at the property three weeks prior to the raid.

“The complainer had been approached by the accused offering gardening services,” fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said.

“The accused attended once to do weeding and was paid £10.”

One the day of the crime, the householder returned home at around 3.45pm and could hear rustling from the kitchen area.

She saw Townsley “jump through” the pane in the broken kitchen door clutching an orange bag and a gold, plastic briefcase.

He jumped over a neighbour’s fence and was lost to sight but officers who attended managed to retrieve his DNA from the scene.

Townsley is believed to have used a garden tool to break the pane to force his way into the property.

Further thefts

The HMP Perth prisoner admitted breaking into the address on May 30 2022 and stealing a games console, games and a briefcase.

On September 17 that year, Townsley possessed a TV knowingly acquired by theft at an address on Alloway Terrace.

The court heard Townsley told the resident she could borrow the television but she demanded he take it back after seeing a Facebook post from its owner reporting it stolen.

Townsley admitted additional charges of stealing decking worth hundreds of pounds from Wickes, Milton of Craigie, and possessing a Stanley blade on nearby Longtown Road on June 13 2023.

The hapless thief was spotted by a local resident in possession of large pieces of wood and his crimes were also captured on CCTV.

A police dog handler eventually arrested him at around 5.10am after he was seen crouching by a fence.

After checks were carried out, it was established Townsley was subject to a 7pm until 7am bail curfew.

Reports ordered

Solicitor Theo Finlay said: “One might be drawn to the conclusion that he’s a persistent offender and habitual thief but there was, in terms of the conduct, a slight break between 2013 and 2019.

“He had been living with his family and children. He separated from his partner and thereafter entered into a decline in terms of his lifestyle.

“His lifestyle simply collapsed and he dabbled into substance misuse and didn’t have accommodation.

“He is an individual that has expressed a desire to move away from offending and I have seen a marked turnaround in his engagement with me.”

While making Townsley no promises about the disposal, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until September for a report to be prepared.

He said: “It might be that the court is left with no option but to send you to custody and you must recognise that.

“We’ll get the report though and we’ll see what it says.”

