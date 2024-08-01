Jailed Forfar paedophile gets 40 more months for knife attack

A jailed paedophile was sentenced to a further 40 months imprisonment after carrying out a knife attack on a man in Forfar.

Douglas McDonald, 55, repeatedly struck his victim on the body with the weapon during a confrontation at a garden area in Glenogil Terrace.

McDonald was originally charged with attempting to murder Robert Chalmers in the attack on October 23 2022.

He denied that allegation during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh and a jury acquitted him of the murder bid.

But he was found guilty of assaulting Mr Chalmers to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life in the knife attack.

McDonald was also convicted of illegal possession of the knife and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He told police officers the stabbing was carried out by an unknown male.

Jailed

After jurors returned their verdict they heard McDonald has previous convictions for assault and weapon possession

The court was also told he was jailed for 12 years last year after being convicted of rape and indecency offences against children.

A judge said at the the time “the level of depravity in this case is quite exceptional”.

As part of that sentence he was ordered to be under supervision in the community for a further three-year period when he can be returned to prison if he breaches licence conditions.

The sex offences took place in the 1990s at locations in Renfrewshire and were committed against victims aged as young as two and three.

McDonald had been brought up in Barrhead, Renfrewshire before moving to Forfar in his 30s.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe told the court that McDonald suffers from a variety of medical issues, including asthma and blood clotting and added: “He is not a man who enjoys good health.”

Judge Fiona Tait told McDonald the assault on Mr Chalmers was a serious offence, involving he use of a knife.

She said: “Accordingly because of the gravity of these offences a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal in the case.”

The judge told him the 40-month sentence would be served consecutively to his present jail term.

He is on the sex offenders register indefinitely as a result of his child sex crimes.

