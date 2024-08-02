Armed robber weeps as he’s recognised during raid on Perth newsagent

An armed robber broke down in tears when he was recognised by a shopkeeper during a raid on a Perth newsagent.

Reece Lochrie walked into the County News store with a knife and demanded money from the till.

But the 24-year-old was foiled when employee Mariona Segarceanu recognised him as a regular customer who lived across the street.

He left in tears with just a packet of cigarettes and a lighter.

When he was later traced by police, he told them: “I’ve done something stupid.”

Lochrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a single charge of assault and robbery on April 24 last year.

Brandished knife and pointed at till

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon said Lochrie walked into the County Place shop just after 5pm.

“He was observed by Ms Segarceanu dressed all in black and with his hood up.

“He walked quickly towards the complainer and pointed a knife at her before shouting ‘open it’ and pointing the knife at the till.”

The prosecutor said: “The complainer immediately recognised the accused as someone who attends at the store regularly.

“She knew that he lived in a flat directly opposite the locus.”

Mr Gordon said: “The complainer asked what the accused was doing and told him that she recognised him.

“She said she wouldn’t be opening the till, before trying to reason with the accused.”

Lochrie took his hood down, clearly showing his face to the shop worker and confirmed his identification.

“He then put the knife into his jumper pocket and advised that he was in desperate need of cigarettes,” said Mr Gordon.

“The complainer provided the accused with cigarettes and a lighter, due to being fearful of the accused, knowing that he had a knife.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused began to cry and apologised for what he had done, before leaving the shop and making his way home.”

‘I’ve done something stupid’

Police were called to the shop and reviewed CCTV footage of the robbery.

Officers then went across the street to Lochrie’s flat.

“He was there with the same clothing he had on in the CCTV footage,” said Mr Gordon.

“He was in the kitchen with the cigarettes and the lighter.”

Lochrie told police: “I’ve f***ed up. I’ve done something stupid.”

He confirmed a guilty plea to assaulting Ms Segarceanu by brandishing a knife at her and demanding she open the till, before robbing her of cigarettes and a lighter.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence until later this month.

