Armed robber weeps as he’s recognised during raid on Perth newsagent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Armed robber weeps as he’s recognised during raid on Perth newsagent

Reece Lochrie was caught at his home across from the County News shop and told police: "I've done something stupid."

By Jamie Buchan
Reece Lochrie used a knife to rob the County News store in Perth
Reece Lochrie used a knife to rob the County News store in Perth

An armed robber broke down in tears when he was recognised by a shopkeeper during a raid on a Perth newsagent.

Reece Lochrie walked into the County News store with a knife and demanded money from the till.

But the 24-year-old was foiled when employee Mariona Segarceanu recognised him as a regular customer who lived across the street.

He left in tears with just a packet of cigarettes and a lighter.

When he was later traced by police, he told them: “I’ve done something stupid.”

Lochrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a single charge of assault and robbery on April 24 last year.

Brandished knife and pointed at till

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon said Lochrie walked into the County Place shop just after 5pm.

“He was observed by Ms Segarceanu dressed all in black and with his hood up.

“He walked quickly towards the complainer and pointed a knife at her before shouting ‘open it’ and pointing the knife at the till.”

Reece Lochrie
Reece Lochrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

The prosecutor said: “The complainer immediately recognised the accused as someone who attends at the store regularly.

“She knew that he lived in a flat directly opposite the locus.”

Mr Gordon said: “The complainer asked what the accused was doing and told him that she recognised him.

“She said she wouldn’t be opening the till, before trying to reason with the accused.”

Lochrie took his hood down, clearly showing his face to the shop worker and confirmed his identification.

County News, Perth
Reece Lochrie walked into the County News shop dressed in black and armed with a knife.

“He then put the knife into his jumper pocket and advised that he was in desperate need of cigarettes,” said Mr Gordon.

“The complainer provided the accused with cigarettes and a lighter, due to being fearful of the accused, knowing that he had a knife.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused began to cry and apologised for what he had done, before leaving the shop and making his way home.”

‘I’ve done something stupid’

Police were called to the shop and reviewed CCTV footage of the robbery.

Officers then went across the street to Lochrie’s flat.

“He was there with the same clothing he had on in the CCTV footage,” said Mr Gordon.

“He was in the kitchen with the cigarettes and the lighter.”

Lochrie told police: “I’ve f***ed up. I’ve done something stupid.”

He confirmed a guilty plea to assaulting Ms Segarceanu by brandishing a knife at her and demanding she open the till, before robbing her of cigarettes and a lighter.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence until later this month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Robin Alcorn
Driver jailed after hitting Dundee child in one stolen car and taking police on…
Aaron Kyle
Fife thug broke singer’s nose at Cowdenbeath pub
Christopher McIntosh
Dundee driver sentenced for 'fumbling' with 15-year-old behind wheel of Fife bus
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Crack cocaine 'sweeping Fife' and businessman banned
Stirling Sheriff Court
Sheriff sends Stirling sex attacker to high court for sentencing
Duncan Scott
Dundee student drug-dealer described as 'role model' in sentencing hearing
Barry Thomas
Sex pest must pay compensation to victim at Perth homeless service
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Man appears in court after '£176k cannabis raid' in Fife
Reform Street, Dundee
Wine bottle attack left victim 'seeing triple' in Dundee city centre
Edinburgh High Court.
Jailed Forfar paedophile gets 40 more months for knife attack