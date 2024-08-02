Driver jailed after hitting Dundee child in one stolen car and taking police on wild chase in another

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Driver jailed after hitting Dundee child in one stolen car and taking police on wild chase in another

Robin Alcorn has a 'daunting schedule of previous convictions', Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
Robin Alcorn
Robin Alcorn. Image: Facebook.

A driver who led police on a wild chase two months after knocking down a 14-year-old boy in a stolen car has been jailed for almost four years.

Brazen Robin Alcorn stole two cars from the same person and used them to wreak havoc in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.

A child was thrown into the air on Dundee’s South Road after being struck by Alcorn.

He was then pursued by police during a 40-minute chase across rural Perthshire and Angus.

A stinger had to be deployed in order to force Alcorn – who was over the drink-drive limit – off the roads.

Sheriff Paul Brown said the matter was so serious he originally considered remitting the case to the High Court for sentencing.

He told Alcorn: “It’s by sheer good fortune that someone else wasn’t seriously injured or killed.”

Hit child with car

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Alcorn, 28, had been drinking alcohol at a house occupied by the car owner in the Mill O’Mains area of Dundee.

On the morning of June 10 2023, Alcorn left at 10am and it was later discovered the woman’s Vauxhall Antara was not in the driveway and an urgent appeal – including a post on Facebook – was issued to find it.

The car was found in Alcorn’s driveway that afternoon and he was in the driver’s seat, with three others in the vehicle.

He drove off when confronted.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court that just after 3.15pm, a 14-year-old boy was waiting to cross the road at a pedestrian crossing.

She said: “While the red light was still displayed for vehicles, the accused accelerated through the crossing.

“The witness had already stepped off the pavement and began to cross.

“The front nearside corner of the vehicle struck the witness on the legs, throwing him into the air causing him to land heavily on the road.”

Robin Alcorn
Robin Alcorn.

Alcorn sped off as horrified onlookers came to the boy’s aid and called emergency services.

He escaped without serious injury and suffered heavy grazing to his forehead and legs.

The car was found abandoned in a car park on Peel Street.

Police found that the driver’s seat was “extremely close” to the steering wheel – Alcorn is around 5ft tall – with a large dent found on the front near side of the bonnet.

Perth to Angus chase

In August, Alcorn appeared to make amends with the woman after being allowed to drink into the early hours of the morning at her home address.

She had bought a silver Vauxhall Astra for £1,800 to replace her stolen car.

Alcorn again helped himself to the keys and made off after saying he was leaving for a cigarette.

Officers were provided with details that the vehicle was held up in traffic at about 7.45am on Dundee Road in Perth, at the Queens Bridge.

Queens Bridge, Perth
Alcorn made off from the Queen’s Bridge in Perth.

A police vehicle activated its blue lights and sirens and Alcorn made off at speed.

He reached up to 65mph in a 30mph and 80mph in a 40mph zone, speeding on the central line and into the path of oncoming traffic on bends.

He negotiated blind bends on the wrong side of the road and, on the grass verge of the B954, passed an HGV which tried to block him.

The 40-minute chase was brought to an end thanks to a police stinger on Morrison Street in Kirriemuir.

Police trapped the car in Morrison Street. Image: Lindsey Hamilton

Alcorn was found to be over the drink-drive limit and had a three-inch lock knife in his trouser pocket.

Admissions

Currently a prisoner of HMP Addiewell, Alcorn admitted stealing a car on June 11 last year on Hebrides Drive and driving without insurance on various roads.

He drove dangerously on South Road by failing to obey a red light and striking a child to his injury, then failing to stop and provide his details.

On August 7, he stole another car and drove it dangerously on the A93 Perth to Blairgowrie, A926 Rattray to Alyth and B954 Alyth to Glenisla roads as well as other unclassified roads before reaching Slade Road, Lindsay Street and Morrison Street in Kirriemuir.

Alcorn drove at excessive speeds, straddled the centre white line, drove on the opposite side of the road, gesticulated out of a window and drank from a container, drove erratically and negotiated blind bends on the opposing carriageway.

He again drove without insurance and while over the drink-drive limit (32mics/ 22) and possessed an illegal blade.

Sentencing

Sheriff Brown added: “You have a daunting schedule of previous convictions.

“You have twice stolen a vehicle within a matter of months, you have been found with a bladed article and been over the drink-drive limit.

“Only a lengthy custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Alcorn was sentenced to a total of 47 months in prison, backdated to August 2023 when he was first remanded, and disqualified from driving for seven years and 11 months.

He will also be subject to a supervised release order for 12 months once freed from custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Reece Lochrie used a knife to rob the County News store in Perth
Armed robber weeps as he's recognised during raid on Perth newsagent
Aaron Kyle
Fife thug broke singer’s nose at Cowdenbeath pub
Christopher McIntosh
Dundee driver sentenced for 'fumbling' with 15-year-old behind wheel of Fife bus
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Crack cocaine 'sweeping Fife' and businessman banned
Stirling Sheriff Court
Sheriff sends Stirling sex attacker to high court for sentencing
Duncan Scott
Dundee student drug-dealer described as 'role model' in sentencing hearing
Barry Thomas
Sex pest must pay compensation to victim at Perth homeless service
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Man appears in court after '£176k cannabis raid' in Fife
Reform Street, Dundee
Wine bottle attack left victim 'seeing triple' in Dundee city centre
Edinburgh High Court.
Jailed Forfar paedophile gets 40 more months for knife attack