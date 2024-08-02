Driver jailed after hitting Dundee child in one stolen car and taking police on wild chase in another

A driver who led police on a wild chase two months after knocking down a 14-year-old boy in a stolen car has been jailed for almost four years.

Brazen Robin Alcorn stole two cars from the same person and used them to wreak havoc in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.

A child was thrown into the air on Dundee’s South Road after being struck by Alcorn.

He was then pursued by police during a 40-minute chase across rural Perthshire and Angus.

A stinger had to be deployed in order to force Alcorn – who was over the drink-drive limit – off the roads.

Sheriff Paul Brown said the matter was so serious he originally considered remitting the case to the High Court for sentencing.

He told Alcorn: “It’s by sheer good fortune that someone else wasn’t seriously injured or killed.”

Hit child with car

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Alcorn, 28, had been drinking alcohol at a house occupied by the car owner in the Mill O’Mains area of Dundee.

On the morning of June 10 2023, Alcorn left at 10am and it was later discovered the woman’s Vauxhall Antara was not in the driveway and an urgent appeal – including a post on Facebook – was issued to find it.

The car was found in Alcorn’s driveway that afternoon and he was in the driver’s seat, with three others in the vehicle.

He drove off when confronted.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court that just after 3.15pm, a 14-year-old boy was waiting to cross the road at a pedestrian crossing.

She said: “While the red light was still displayed for vehicles, the accused accelerated through the crossing.

“The witness had already stepped off the pavement and began to cross.

“The front nearside corner of the vehicle struck the witness on the legs, throwing him into the air causing him to land heavily on the road.”

Alcorn sped off as horrified onlookers came to the boy’s aid and called emergency services.

He escaped without serious injury and suffered heavy grazing to his forehead and legs.

The car was found abandoned in a car park on Peel Street.

Police found that the driver’s seat was “extremely close” to the steering wheel – Alcorn is around 5ft tall – with a large dent found on the front near side of the bonnet.

Perth to Angus chase

In August, Alcorn appeared to make amends with the woman after being allowed to drink into the early hours of the morning at her home address.

She had bought a silver Vauxhall Astra for £1,800 to replace her stolen car.

Alcorn again helped himself to the keys and made off after saying he was leaving for a cigarette.

Officers were provided with details that the vehicle was held up in traffic at about 7.45am on Dundee Road in Perth, at the Queens Bridge.

A police vehicle activated its blue lights and sirens and Alcorn made off at speed.

He reached up to 65mph in a 30mph and 80mph in a 40mph zone, speeding on the central line and into the path of oncoming traffic on bends.

He negotiated blind bends on the wrong side of the road and, on the grass verge of the B954, passed an HGV which tried to block him.

The 40-minute chase was brought to an end thanks to a police stinger on Morrison Street in Kirriemuir.

Alcorn was found to be over the drink-drive limit and had a three-inch lock knife in his trouser pocket.

Admissions

Currently a prisoner of HMP Addiewell, Alcorn admitted stealing a car on June 11 last year on Hebrides Drive and driving without insurance on various roads.

He drove dangerously on South Road by failing to obey a red light and striking a child to his injury, then failing to stop and provide his details.

On August 7, he stole another car and drove it dangerously on the A93 Perth to Blairgowrie, A926 Rattray to Alyth and B954 Alyth to Glenisla roads as well as other unclassified roads before reaching Slade Road, Lindsay Street and Morrison Street in Kirriemuir.

Alcorn drove at excessive speeds, straddled the centre white line, drove on the opposite side of the road, gesticulated out of a window and drank from a container, drove erratically and negotiated blind bends on the opposing carriageway.

He again drove without insurance and while over the drink-drive limit (32mics/ 22) and possessed an illegal blade.

Sentencing

Sheriff Brown added: “You have a daunting schedule of previous convictions.

“You have twice stolen a vehicle within a matter of months, you have been found with a bladed article and been over the drink-drive limit.

“Only a lengthy custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Alcorn was sentenced to a total of 47 months in prison, backdated to August 2023 when he was first remanded, and disqualified from driving for seven years and 11 months.

He will also be subject to a supervised release order for 12 months once freed from custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.