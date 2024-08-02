Garden fork attacker lucky he did not use ‘business end’ of tool in Dundee assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Garden fork attacker lucky he did not use ‘business end’ of tool in Dundee assault

John Phinn was jailed for 20 months but told things would have been more serious.

By Ross Gardiner
Court Street North sign, Dundee
The attack happened at a house party in Court Street North.

A man who attacked a woman with a garden fork at a debauched Dundee house party has been jailed for 20 months.

John Phinn was warned if had he used the “business end” of the tool to assault his victim, he would have been facing much longer behind bars.

Phinn stood trial at Forfar Sheriff Court accused of severely injuring and permanently disfiguring his victim at a flat in Court Street North in Dundee.

After less than an hour, a jury of nine men and six women found the HMP Perth inmate guilty, but acting under provocation.

Woman given tetanus booster after attack

Phinn pled not guilty to a charge that alleged on October 1 last year, he brandished a knife at the woman, seized her by the hair, pushed her on the head, repeatedly punched her on the head and and repeatedly struck her on the head with a garden fork.

He claimed his actions, which left her severely injured and permanently disfigured, were self-defence.

The court heard paramedics arrived at the flat, where cocaine had been taken, shortly after 2.30am.

They found the assault victim with a laceration on her forehead and another cut and  bruising to the back of her head.

Both wounds were bleeding “significantly.”

She also suffered bruising to the left side of her abdomen and swelling on her right forearm.

A doctor at Ninewells closed both cuts with sutures and gave her a tetanus booster.

The medic also identified she had suffered a nasal fracture.

‘Lamentable’ criminal history

After the jury convicted Phinn, 48, his solicitor Gary Foulis asked for a time-served sentence to be imposed.

He explained his client – who maintains his innocence – has been on remand and has served the equivalent of a 20-month sentence.

In 2022, Phinn was jailed for three years after he and an accomplice robbed a vulnerable Dundee woman in her own home.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said: “It’s a pretty lamentable record.

“With some hesitancy, I am prepared to impose a 20-month sentence on you.

“Notwithstanding your record, the main reason I am prepared to do that is because I accept your evidence that you struck Ms Stewart with the handle of the garden fork.

“Things would have been much more serious had you used what you might call the business end.

“You’re at an age where drug users don’t survive very long. It’s clearly a matter for you whether you can address that or not.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Robin Alcorn
Driver jailed after hitting Dundee child in one stolen car and taking police on…
Reece Lochrie used a knife to rob the County News store in Perth
Armed robber weeps as he's recognised during raid on Perth newsagent
Aaron Kyle
Fife thug broke singer’s nose at Cowdenbeath pub
Christopher McIntosh
Dundee driver sentenced for 'fumbling' with 15-year-old behind wheel of Fife bus
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Crack cocaine 'sweeping Fife' and businessman banned
Stirling Sheriff Court
Sheriff sends Stirling sex attacker to high court for sentencing
Duncan Scott
Dundee student drug-dealer described as 'role model' in sentencing hearing
Barry Thomas
Sex pest must pay compensation to victim at Perth homeless service
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Man appears in court after '£176k cannabis raid' in Fife
Reform Street, Dundee
Wine bottle attack left victim 'seeing triple' in Dundee city centre