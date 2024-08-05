Thief with ‘worst record for dishonesty’ raided three Perthshire hotels on way home from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thief with ‘worst record for dishonesty’ raided three Perthshire hotels on way home from prison

Rory Mackay swiped a charity tin and a range of electronic devices during a drug-fuelled stealing spree in Dunkeld and Birnam.

By Jamie Buchan
Rory Mackay.
Rory Mackay at an earlier court hearing.

A “despicable” thief who raided three Perthshire hotels on his way home from prison is now back behind bars.

Rory Mackay swiped a charity tin and a range of electronic devices during a drug-fuelled stealing spree in Dunkeld and Birnam.

The 45-year-old had been heading to Inverness after being freed from HMP Barlinnie following his 101st conviction for theft.

Mackay appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted stealing from the Atholl Arms, Royal Dunkeld and Birnam Hotels on September 15 last year.

He was recalled to jail and sentenced to extra time behind bars.

‘Worst record for dishonesty’

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “You will appreciate that you have probably the worst record for dishonesty that I have ever seen.

“That is going to follow you about wherever you go.”

Rory Mackay at an earlier court appearance in Inverness.
Rory Mackay at an earlier court appearance in Inverness. Image: DCT Media

She said: “These offences happened on the day you were released from custody.

“You stole a charity tin, which you must understand is despicable.”

Mackay, who was sentenced to 31 months in March 23, was recalled to serve the outstanding 354 days of his term.

Sheriff McKay also jailed him for a further 18 months but this was reduced to seven months to give him credit for time already spent on remand.

Charity funds stolen

Prosecutor Callum Gordon said that Mackay was caught on CCTV sneaking into the Atholl Arms Hotel at around 11pm.

He went behind the reception desk and was seen opening cabinets and drawers.

When an employee arrived for work at 7am, he noticed the staff iPhone worth £800 was missing.

It was later recovered using the Find My Phone app.

Atholl Arms Hotel.
Mackay first struck at the Atholl Arms Hotel. Image: DC Media
The Royal Dunkeld Hotel.
He next visited the Royal Dunkeld Hotel on Atholl Street.

The court heard how Mackay had earlier gone for a drink at the Royal Dunkeld Hotel.

“The manager noticed that the accused was generally behaving suspiciously,” said Mr Gordon.

Mackay left but came back at around 11.35pm.

“He walked to the bar and took hold of a charity tub for the air ambulance service,” said the fiscal depute.

“He placed it within his jacket before leaving the locus.”

The amount he stole was unknown but the tin and a few scattered coins were found abandoned nearby.

Staff tips snatched

Just after midnight, Mackay entered the Birnam Hotel through an unlocked door.

He was seen on CCTV walking behind the reception desk and picking up a charity tin, before placing it down again.

The Birnam Hotel.
Mackay also crept into the Birnam Hotel.

Mackay walked out but returned a few minutes later with a black drawstring bag.

A mobile phone, two cameras and £15 of staff tips had been stolen.

The bag and the devices were later recovered.

Valium was taken

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “Mr Mackay had been serving a sentence at Barlinnie and was released on September 15.

“He boarded a bus from Glasgow to Perth, and changed bus at Perth.

“As far as he was aware, he was heading to Inverness.

“But he was slightly confused as the bus approached Dunkeld and he was asked if he would remove himself.”

Mr Ralph said: “Dunkeld was not a place he was familiar with and when he got off the bus he had to make plans for the night.

“He wandered around and came across two local people and spent some time in their company.

“At some point, tablets were produced which Mr Mackay thought were some kind of Valium or street Valium.

“Mr Mackay remembers very little after that time.”

The court heard that while in jail, Mackay had been reflecting on his future.

“He does intend, on his release, to return to the Inverness area and to get himself sober.”

