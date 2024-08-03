Woman who burned down caravan with BBQ in Dundee locked up after community sentence failed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman who burned down caravan with BBQ in Dundee locked up after community sentence failed

Katrina Stewart originally received a community sentence but has now been jailed.

By Ross Gardiner
Katrin Stewart, Dunmore Street blaze
Katrina Stewart caused the Kirkton blaze by lighting a barbecue inside a caravan. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson

A Dundee woman who sparked a massive emergency service response when she set a caravan alight by starting a barbecue inside has been re-sentenced to imprisonment.

Katrina Stewart, 52, was previously placed under supervision for two years and instructed to complete 166 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to imprisonment.

However, when she returned to the dock for a review of her community sentence, an unimpressed sheriff revoked the order and jailed Stewart instead.

The blaze on Dunmore Street.
The blaze on Dunmore Street.

In reference to the order imposed in October 2023, Sheriff George Way said: “That has failed.”

Sheriff Way pointed out Stewart has 40 previous convictions.

He labelled the offence an “extremely dangerous crime” and highlighted his concerns with Stewart sofa-surfing.

“There needs to be an intervention here,” he said.

The sheriff revoked Stewart’s community payback order and jailed her for nine months.

He also imposed a four-month consecutive sentence in relation to a shoplifting offence.

Caravan blaze

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair previously told Dundee Sheriff Court Stewart would routinely stay with the caravan’s owner – a man in his 70s, who lived on Dunmore Street.

While he did not trust her enough to leave her alone in his house, he would allow her use of the caravan.

On January 28, Stewart was given access to the caravan and the owner was asleep in his house when an SGN (Scottish Gas Networks) employee and patrolling police were also drawn to the plumes of smoke.

Dunmore Street caravan fire
The emergenecy services at the scene. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson

Firefighters were called and the gas was shut off.

The fire was considered high risk due to hoarded items, including gas canisters.

Extensive damage was sustained by guttering of nearby houses and the caravan was completely destroyed.

Stewart had “extensive blackening to her face and hands”.

She pled guilty to culpably and recklessly setting fire to a disposable barbecue within the caravan.

