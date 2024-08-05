Monday court round-up — Police pursuit and machete brute

A former army signalman from Perthshire who took police on a pursuit in Fife has been banned from the road.

Arthur Donaldson, 38, of Park Terrace in Auchterarder, previously stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court and was found guilty of failing to stop for PC Jessica Moir on the A91 at Gateside on July 1 in 2021.

He was also convicted of then driving dangerously by accelerating away from police and engaging in a pursuit before driving at the police vehicle, forcing PC Moir to take evasive action.

His solicitor David Holmes said the social work report prepared following the conviction was “very sympathetic and helpful.”

Mr Holmes said: “His problems are seated in his service.

“He has instructed contact in the interval with military health services.

“He was in signals in the army. Disqualification will have a particular impact on his opportunities.”

Sheriff Paul Brown imposed 125 hours of unpaid work to be completed in 12 months and banned Donaldson from driving for a year and until he passes the extended test.

The sheriff said: “This is a serious offence and it would cross the threshold for custody.”

Murderer’s escape bid

A murderer who threatened to slit a woman’s throat as he escaped custody during a Perth hospital visit from jail was found hiding in a nearby graveyard. Intoxicated Lifer James Demarco issued the chilling threat to the custody officer after knocking her down a flight of stairs. He bit and battered another officer before fleeing and terrorising a mother in an attempt to get their car.

Machete brute jailed

A Dundee man has been jailed for 20 months after admitting losing his temper and carrying out a vicious domestic assault.

Adam Valentine, 30, brandished a machete at his partner and attacked her in Dundee after being accused of cheating on her.

He was was confronted by the woman after she noticed messages on his phone while turning off his alarm, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Valentine left her scratched and bruised after repeatedly kicking her and striking her head off a door frame.

Sheriff George Way said: “Whether or not he thought the machete was some kind of decorative item doesn’t matter – the fact that in his head he was willing to get some kind of weapon is concerning.

“Hear me Mr Valentine loud and clear, this is the third time you’ve lost control.

“A fourth time and you really will face a period of imprisonment that will be far, far longer.

“Take a telling, Mr Valentine – get out and lead a better life in terms of your emotions.”

The sheriff imposed a 20-month sentence backdated to October 26 last year and made a year-long non-harassment order.

In 2019, Valentine was jailed for two years in connection with a pair of assaults during a fracas at the Nethergate taxi rank during which a man died.

Brian Fox, who was trying to act as a peacemaker, sustained a fatal head injury when he fell and struck his head on the ground after Valentine’s co-accused Wes Reid punched him.

Valentine’s attack happened when Mr Fox was unconscious after the initial blow was struck.

He was also found guilty of assaulting a woman to her severe injury and to the danger of her life at the taxi rank.

Road rage

A road rage hit-and-run driver knocked over a fuel deliveryman at the Sainsbury’s filling station in Dundee. Former taxi driver David Nicol has been banned from the road after he lost the rag and clipped his rival with his car before fleeing the station in March 2022.

Booze-fuelled attack

Forbes Mulholland, 50, who attacked his partner during a drink-fuelled outburst has been placed on supervision at the city’s sheriff court after admitting the assault in Balado on June 13 this year.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said Mulholland had been drinking throughout the day and was told to leave his partner’s home after being challenged about his demeanor.

The prosecutor said Mulholland started shouting and swearing at the woman and began to pack belongings in a bag.

“He lashed out at the complainer with the case, striking her once to the chest.

“He followed this up by elbowing her once to the face.”

The fiscal depute said that the woman fled from the room and locked herself in the bathroom, where she called 999.

“During the call to police, the accused could be heard shouting ‘you f***ing b****’ in the background.”

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “Mr Mullholland now recognises that alcohol is a problem and is talking with his GP and will be referred for assistance and treatment.”

The court heard Mulholland had a domestically-aggravated conviction from 2018.

The court heard Mulholland and the complainer are still in a relationship, but living apart.

Mulholland, of Scott Street, was placed on supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and engage with the Caledonian programme for male offenders.

Pride abuse

A convicted drug dealer who filmed himself dishing out homophobic abuse to three people attending Dundee Pride has been placed on a curfew. Darren Howey was charged after footage of his vile conduct was circulated across social media.

Cruel conduct

A Coupar Angus man ranted at and demeaned his partner during a 17-month campaign of cruelty.

Joshua Colville appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his then-partner between June 1 2021 and November 1 2022. He will be sentenced later.

The charge states the 26-year-old threw household items during arguments at his home in George Square.

As part of the abuse, he pushed her on the body, seized her by her clothes and threw her to the floor.

Colville took her phone, threatened to break it and set fire to a photograph.

He accused his girlfriend of infidelity and made offensive remarks.

