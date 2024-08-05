Monday court round-up — Police pursuit and machete brute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Police pursuit and machete brute

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A former army signalman from Perthshire who took police on a pursuit in Fife has been banned from the road.

Arthur Donaldson, 38, of Park Terrace in Auchterarder, previously stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court and was found guilty of failing to stop for PC Jessica Moir on the A91 at Gateside on July 1 in 2021.

He was also convicted of then driving dangerously by accelerating away from police and engaging in a pursuit before driving at the police vehicle, forcing PC Moir to take evasive action.

His solicitor David Holmes said the social work report prepared following the conviction was “very sympathetic and helpful.”

Mr Holmes said: “His problems are seated in his service.

“He has instructed contact in the interval with military health services.

“He was in signals in the army. Disqualification will have a particular impact on his opportunities.”

Sheriff Paul Brown imposed 125 hours of unpaid work to be completed in 12 months and banned Donaldson from driving for a year and until he passes the extended test.

The sheriff said: “This is a serious offence and it would cross the threshold for custody.”

Murderer’s escape bid

A murderer who threatened to slit a woman’s throat as he escaped custody during a Perth hospital visit from jail was found hiding in a nearby graveyard. Intoxicated Lifer James Demarco issued the chilling threat to the custody officer after knocking her down a flight of stairs. He bit and battered another officer before fleeing and terrorising a mother in an attempt to get their car.

James Demarco
James Demarco during a court appearance in 2008.

Machete brute jailed

A Dundee man has been jailed for 20 months after admitting losing his temper and carrying out a vicious domestic assault.

Adam Valentine, 30, brandished a machete at his partner and attacked her in Dundee after being accused of cheating on her.

He was was confronted by the woman after she noticed messages on his phone while turning off his alarm, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Valentine left her scratched and bruised after repeatedly kicking her and striking her head off a door frame.

Sheriff George Way said: “Whether or not he thought the machete was some kind of decorative item doesn’t matter – the fact that in his head he was willing to get some kind of weapon is concerning.

“Hear me Mr Valentine loud and clear, this is the third time you’ve lost control.

“A fourth time and you really will face a period of imprisonment that will be far, far longer.

“Take a telling, Mr Valentine – get out and lead a better life in terms of your emotions.”

The sheriff imposed a 20-month sentence backdated to October 26 last year and made a year-long non-harassment order.

In 2019, Valentine was jailed for two years in connection with a pair of assaults during a fracas at the Nethergate taxi rank during which a man died.

Brian Fox, who was trying to act as a peacemaker, sustained a fatal head injury when he fell and struck his head on the ground after Valentine’s co-accused Wes Reid punched him.

Valentine’s attack happened when Mr Fox was unconscious after the initial blow was struck.

He was also found guilty of assaulting a woman to her severe injury and to the danger of her life at the taxi rank.

Road rage

A road rage hit-and-run driver knocked over a fuel deliveryman at the Sainsbury’s filling station in Dundee. Former taxi driver David Nicol has been banned from the road after he lost the rag and clipped his rival with his car before fleeing the station in March 2022.

David Nicol
David Nicol appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Booze-fuelled attack

Forbes Mulholland, 50, who attacked his partner during a drink-fuelled outburst has been placed on supervision at the city’s sheriff court after admitting the assault in Balado on June 13 this year.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson said Mulholland had been drinking throughout the day and was told to leave his partner’s home after being challenged about his demeanor.

The prosecutor said Mulholland started shouting and swearing at the woman and began to pack belongings in a bag.

“He lashed out at the complainer with the case, striking her once to the chest.

“He followed this up by elbowing her once to the face.”

The fiscal depute said that the woman fled from the room and locked herself in the bathroom, where she called 999.

“During the call to police, the accused could be heard shouting ‘you f***ing b****’ in the background.”

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “Mr Mullholland now recognises that alcohol is a problem and is talking with his GP and will be referred for assistance and treatment.”

The court heard Mulholland had a domestically-aggravated conviction from 2018.

The court heard Mulholland and the complainer are still in a relationship, but living apart.

Mulholland, of Scott Street, was placed on supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and engage with the Caledonian programme for male offenders.

Pride abuse

A convicted drug dealer who filmed himself dishing out homophobic abuse to three people attending Dundee Pride has been placed on a curfew. Darren Howey was charged after footage of his vile conduct was circulated across social media.

Darren Howey, Pride flag
Darren Howey has been sentenced for his hate crime during Dundee Pride. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

Cruel conduct

A Coupar Angus man ranted at and demeaned his partner during a 17-month campaign of cruelty.

Joshua Colville appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his then-partner between June 1 2021 and November 1 2022. He will be sentenced later.

The charge states the 26-year-old threw household items during arguments at his home in George Square.

As part of the abuse, he pushed her on the body, seized her by her clothes and threw her to the floor.

Colville took her phone, threatened to break it and set fire to a photograph.

He accused his girlfriend of infidelity and made offensive remarks.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Police on Alexander Street in Dundee.
Man in court on Dundee motorbike crash attempted murder charge
Falkirk Sheriff Court
Man in court on Stirling attempted murder charge amid first minister's calls for calm
Bomb squad called to Stewart Court in Methil
Man appears in Kirkcaldy court on terrorism charge
James Demarco
Murderer fled Perth hospital after attacking guards and terrorised a mum in car park
Peter McCormick
Former Fife slaughterhouse worker's victim remembered abuse during 1978 World Cup
Steven Bracy and Ian Higgins
Gas engineer chased by armed Dundee tenant who thought he was landlord's 'Trojan horse'
Rory Mackay.
Thief with 'worst record for dishonesty' raided three Perthshire hotels on way home from…
Christopher Anderson.
Former Piperdam maintenance boss 'minimised' £5,000 embezzlement scam
Darren Howey, Pride flag
Curfew for convicted dealer after Dundee Pride hate rant
Police raid in Blairgowrie
Pair accused of Perthshire 'slavery' to stand trial later this year