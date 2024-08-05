Former Fife slaughterhouse worker’s victim remembered abuse during 1978 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Fife slaughterhouse worker’s victim remembered abuse during 1978 World Cup

Peter McCormick has been jailed after targeting four young boys between 1978 and the mid-190s.

By Grant McCabe
Peter McCormick
Peter McCormick was jailed for five years. Image: Spindrift

A serial sex attacker who preyed on four young boys – one of whom remembered abuse during the 1978 World Cup – has been jailed for five years.

66-year-old former slaughterhouse worker Peter McCormick from Dunfermline was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

He admitted in May to four charges of lewd and libidinous behaviour.

Judge Douglas Brown said the jail term would have been six and a half years, but for the guilty pleas.

Peter McCormick
Peter McCormick. Image: Police Scotland

He told McCormick: “You plainly groomed the boys to sexually abuse them.

“The impact of this can last a lifetime.

“Three of the victims have submitted statements describing how your behaviour has significantly affected them and continues to in many aspects of their lives.”

Years of sick crimes

The crimes began in 1978 and continued until the mid-1990s.

Regarding the first boy, prosecutor BJ Gill KC told the court: “He was 12 at the time. McCormick was 20.

“He remembers it as a time Scotland were in the World Cup and Ally MacLeod was manager.

“That would have been the tournament in 1978.”

Ally McLeod at the 1978 World Cup.
The male remembered abuse happening during the World Cup when Ally McLeod led Scotland in 1978. Image: Colorsport/ Shutterstock

The boy was molested by McCormick at a house in Stirling after being plied with drink.

The next youngster suffered a similar ordeal later that year and a third was attacked in 1979.

McCormick struck again in the mid-90s, repeatedly abusing this boy at another property in Stirling and in a tent.

He also took him to quiet “rural” areas to prey on the child.

Caught decades after abuse began

Decades later one male took to social media to describe how he had suffered.

He had reported McCormick to police years earlier but there were no charges brought at that time.

The three other victims then came forward, leading to the predator finally being snared in 2023.

His lawyer Rosalyn McTaggart told the court on Monday: “There is nothing that he can say that can mitigate the offences – the guilt haunts him.”

McCormick will also be on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Katrina Parkes, said: “Peter McCormick manipulated and exploited these young children in an abhorrent campaign of abuse.

“His victims have shown great courage and strength by coming forward and reporting him to the authorities.

“McCormick will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Bomb squad called to Stewart Court in Methil
Man appears in Kirkcaldy court on terrorism charge
James Demarco
Murderer who fled Perth hospital after attacking guards was found hiding in graveyard
Steven Bracy and Ian Higgins
Gas engineer chased by armed Dundee tenant who thought he was landlord's 'Trojan horse'
Rory Mackay.
Thief with 'worst record for dishonesty' raided three Perthshire hotels on way home from…
Christopher Anderson.
Former Piperdam maintenance boss 'minimised' £5,000 embezzlement scam
Darren Howey, Pride flag
Curfew for convicted dealer after Dundee Pride hate rant
Police raid in Blairgowrie
Pair accused of Perthshire 'slavery' to stand trial later this year
David Nicol
Tanker driver knocked down in Dundee Sainsbury's forecourt road rage hit-and-run
Katrin Stewart, Dunmore Street blaze
Woman who burned down caravan with BBQ in Dundee locked up after community sentence…
Colin Evans
Clubber 'lucky not to be facing murder charge' after Perth street assault