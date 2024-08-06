Rapist caught with £1.5m of cocaine on A90 near Dundee

A convicted rapist was caught with £1.5 million worth of cocaine on the A90 near Dundee.

Tom Farquhar, 28, was stopped in an Audi S3 on the dual carriageway last September 1.

Police had got a tip-off drugs were being transported and found the haul in taped packages in a supermarket bag for life.

Prosecutor David Dickson yesterday told the High Court in Glasgow: “All appeared to be symmetrical in size and weight.”

The high-purity consignment had a potential street value of just over £1.5m.

Farquhar, of Aberdeen, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He said he did not know the type of drugs he was transporting but had hoped to be paid £500 for doing so.

Rape conviction

His lawyer David Moggach went on to state Farquhar is awaiting sentence later this week in his hometown having been convicted of offences against a woman, including rape.

Regarding the drugs offence, the defence advocate said: “He lost his job, was short of money and was offered a sum to pick this up.

“He went to Glasgow, met people there and they deposited items in the footwell.

“He never touched it and did not know the type (of drugs) or the quantity.

“He drove back to Aberdeen not knowing where he was going to there.

“En route, he was stopped and the packages were found in the car.

“Mr Farquhar was hoping to get £500 for the trip.”

Mr Moggach said Farquhar was always pleading guilty to the drug trafficking but had “wanted to get the other case dealt with” first.

Lord Clark remanded him in custody and adjourned sentencing in this latest offence for reports until later this month.

Police welcome conviction

Detective Superintendent Steven Elliot, from the Police Scotland Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism unit, said: “This was a substantial seizure following great work by our officers and Tom Farquhar will now face the consequences of his actions.

“We hope his conviction sends a clear message that those who seek to profit from others’ misery will be brought to justice.

“The seizure underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Anyone with concerns about drugs in their area can contact us via 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

