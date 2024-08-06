Pensioner’s Pitlochry hotel bath scalding death inquiry hears of desperate rescue attempts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner’s Pitlochry hotel bath scalding death inquiry hears of desperate rescue attempts

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of Wallace Hunter, 75, at the Pitlochry Hydro Hotel has begun.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Wallace Hunter
Wallace Hunter.

Desperate efforts were made to break down a Pitlochry hotel bathroom door to rescue a grandfather trapped in a bath of scalding water, a death inquiry has heard.

Wallace Hunter, 75, a retired precision engineer, died from third degree burns to
83% of his body in the incident at the Pitlochry Hydro Hotel.

Mr Hunter, from Eaglesham, Renfrewshire, had gone for a shower while his wife packed their bags on the final day of a coach trip to the hotel in December 2019.

A fatal accident inquiry at Alloa Sheriff Court, heard the bathroom door opened outwards, bolted on the inside, and had no exterior emergency release, as would be the case in new buildings.

A guest in the room below raised the alarm after seeing hot water “cascading” down the mirror of his own bathroom while shaving.

Hotel night porter Elena Cespedes, 58, said that when she received the call, she phoned the Hunters’ room to ask if they had left a tap running.

She said Mrs Hunter told her, “No, everything’s fine, everything’s perfect.”

Elena Cespede
Elena Cespedes gave evidence at the inquiry. Image: Central Scotland News

Ms Cespedes said after finding another room for the guests below, she spent about 45 minutes searching the rest of the hotel in vain for sources of the leak.

Then she got another call from Mrs Hunter.

Ms Cespedes told the court Mrs Hunter then said, “Help, my husband is stuck in the bathroom and he has dementia.”

Ms Cespedes “immediately connected” the leak to the Hunters’ room.

She went to there and could hear Mr Hunter “moaning” from within the locked bathroom.

Other people arrived.

Desperate bid to open door

Ms Cespedes said: “I threw myself against the door.

“Someone was hitting the door with a fire extinguisher.

“I knocked on other doors saying, ‘Men, men, I need strong men to help me’.”

Wallace Hunter
Wallace Hunter died at the Pitlochry hotel.

Someone produced a small crowbar and she went downstairs to look for “an axe or a chainsaw”.

She said: “Somebody said, ‘Lady you’ve watched too many American movies’.

“None of us could find anything big enough to destroy that door.”

She told procurator fiscal depute Gail Adair: “The sounds [from inside] became lower.

“I never stopped trying to get in.”

She said she decided to call the emergency services but Mrs Hunter said “don’t call them” and pushed her hand that was holding her mobile phone.

She told Mrs Hunter she had to call them and another woman said, “If you’re not calling them, I will.”

Pitlochry Hydro Hotel
The Pitlochry Hydro Hotel.

The guest who had reported the water pouring into his bathroom downstairs, Victor Aitken, 79, said he went upstairs when he heard the commotion.

He said: “The door to the bathroom was closed – it was solid.”

He tried to push and kick it open and to “bash” it in with a fire extinguisher.

He said: “The problem was it was hung to open out into the bedroom and the jamb was on the inside.

“All my efforts were futile because of the way the door was hung.”

Alloa Sheriff Court
The FAI is being held at Alloa Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John MacRitchie, presiding, heard it was a matter of agreement fire services were called at 7.48 am and the police at 7.50.

Firefighters arrived at 8.00 am and the police at 8.05.

After “a short time” firefighters broke into the bathroom and found Mr Hunter in a bath of “scalding” water.

When a police officer tried to pull out the plug, it came away from the chain in his hands.

Firefighters had to wear protective gloves to lift Mr Hunter from the bath because the water was so hot, and despite CPR he was pronounced dead at the scene by the ambulance service at 08.31.

A post mortem said the cause of death was scalding.

The inquiry heard Mr Hunter had given up driving since hitting his head the previous year but had not been diagnosed with any cognitive condition.

The company that owned the hotel at the time has since gone into liquidation.

The hotel re-opened in summer 2021 under new ownership, with about 70% of previous staff re-employed.

It is part of the Coast and Country Hotel Collection which has 39 properties across England, Scotland and Wales.

The inquiry will continue tomorrow with evidence from the hotel manager.

