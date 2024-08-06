Kirkcaldy woman tried to murder ex with vodka bottle after 40th birthday celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy woman tried to murder ex with vodka bottle after 40th birthday celebrations

Louise Soutar stabbed Craig Johnston at his flat in Kirkcaldy in the early hours of last August 2 2023

By Grant McCabe
Glasgow High Court exterior
Soutar pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.

A Kirkcaldy woman tried to murder her ex-lover with a broken vodka bottle hours after celebrating her 40th birthday.

Louise Soutar stabbed Craig Johnston at his flat in the town in the early hours of August 2 2023.

The blood-soaked victim had to escape out of his living room window and needed emergency surgery at hospital.

Mum-of-three Soutar, now 41, pled guilty to attempted murder when she appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

She will be sentenced next month.

Taxi argument

Prosecutor Lynsey Rodger told how Soutar and the victim had remained on “friendly terms” after their split.

Mr Johnston had a new partner and regularly stayed at her flat.

Soutar turned 40 on August 1 last year and had gone to see the pair before heading for a family meal.

She later went back to the flat, where she had a drink with her ex and his girlfriend.

All three got into a taxi intending to go to Soutar’s Kirkcaldy home.

During the journey an argument began between Soutar and Mr Johnston, leading the driver to order them out.

The trio returned to their respective homes.

Vodka bottle attack

Mr Johnston and his partner were woken at around 5am by Soutar shouting to get in to retrieve her phone, left there earlier.

Soutar was allowed in and Mr Johnston walked into the kitchen.

Miss Rodger said: “Soutar then picked up a vodka bottle by the neck and went into the kitchen.

“She shouted: ‘See you f***ing Craig’.

“Soutar then hit him on the head with the bottle.

“It broke and Soutar stabbed him repeatedly on the head, neck and stomach.”

Mr Johnston punched his attacker to get her away.

Both the traumatised victim and his girlfriend fled out a window before police arrived.

Scarred for life

Mr Johnston was rushed to hospital where he required a blood transfusion.

He had multiple cuts to his face, skull, ear and neck, as well as two wounds to his stomach.

The court was told he has been left scarred for life.

Soutar, still of Kirkcaldy, had been on bail prior to the hearing but judge Lord Clark remanded her pending sentencing.

