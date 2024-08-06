Kirkcaldy woman tried to murder ex with vodka bottle after 40th birthday celebrations

A Kirkcaldy woman tried to murder her ex-lover with a broken vodka bottle hours after celebrating her 40th birthday.

Louise Soutar stabbed Craig Johnston at his flat in the town in the early hours of August 2 2023.

The blood-soaked victim had to escape out of his living room window and needed emergency surgery at hospital.

Mum-of-three Soutar, now 41, pled guilty to attempted murder when she appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

She will be sentenced next month.

Taxi argument

Prosecutor Lynsey Rodger told how Soutar and the victim had remained on “friendly terms” after their split.

Mr Johnston had a new partner and regularly stayed at her flat.

Soutar turned 40 on August 1 last year and had gone to see the pair before heading for a family meal.

She later went back to the flat, where she had a drink with her ex and his girlfriend.

All three got into a taxi intending to go to Soutar’s Kirkcaldy home.

During the journey an argument began between Soutar and Mr Johnston, leading the driver to order them out.

The trio returned to their respective homes.

Vodka bottle attack

Mr Johnston and his partner were woken at around 5am by Soutar shouting to get in to retrieve her phone, left there earlier.

Soutar was allowed in and Mr Johnston walked into the kitchen.

Miss Rodger said: “Soutar then picked up a vodka bottle by the neck and went into the kitchen.

“She shouted: ‘See you f***ing Craig’.

“Soutar then hit him on the head with the bottle.

“It broke and Soutar stabbed him repeatedly on the head, neck and stomach.”

Mr Johnston punched his attacker to get her away.

Both the traumatised victim and his girlfriend fled out a window before police arrived.

Scarred for life

Mr Johnston was rushed to hospital where he required a blood transfusion.

He had multiple cuts to his face, skull, ear and neck, as well as two wounds to his stomach.

The court was told he has been left scarred for life.

Soutar, still of Kirkcaldy, had been on bail prior to the hearing but judge Lord Clark remanded her pending sentencing.

