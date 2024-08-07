Reform Street teenage thug admits second vicious Dundee city centre assault

A Dundee teenager has admitted carrying out another serious assault on Reform Street, just a week after admitting permanently disfiguring someone else on the same street.

Gary Davies, 19, has now pled guilty to a vicious stamp attack on January 8 last year, which was initially charged as an attempted murder.

He left his victim unconscious outside McDonald’s before fleeing.

At a separate hearing last week, Davies admitted another assault on Reform Street, carried out six months later.

On that occasion he clubbed his victim over the head with a wine bottle, leaving him with triple vision.

Davies, who is now behind bars, will be sentenced for both attacks on August 29.

McDonald’s melee

Forfar Sheriff Court heard unemployed Davies’ victim was aged 18 at the time.

He had spent the day with friends in city centre pubs watching football and was drunk.

At 8.30pm, he and friends headed to McDonald’s on Reform Street.

A friend went inside to buy food while the teenager and another pal waited outside.

Around this time, Davies was leaving McDonald’s with a friend and the four became involved in a fight.

Davies struck his victim on the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

He tried to get back to his feet but Davies kicked him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground again.

He kicked him on the head again, then stamped on it twice before leaving, with his victim motionless on the ground.

Police had seen the attack on CCTV and rushed to the scene.

Charged with attempted murder

Officers found a black hat which Davies had lost during the confrontation.

The teenager was still unconscious, with fresh blood around his nose and a large bump above his left eye.

An ambulance took him to hospital after he woke up, confused, but he was not seen by Ninewells staff due to his level of intoxication.

Davies, of Tulloch Court in Dundee’s Hilltown Terrace was traced five days later and charged with attempted murder but he has pled guilty to the lesser charge of assault to injury and danger of life.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentencing so both assaults call together later this month.

Reform Street return

Last week, Davies was brought from Polmont to court to admit the other Reform Street assault, which happened on June 15 last year.

In broad daylight and while a concerned woman filmed him, Davies swung a wine bottle at his victim – another 18-year-old – leaving him permanently scarred.

His victim felt concussed and reported “seeing triple”.

He pled guilty to striking the male to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

