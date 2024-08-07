Reform Street teenage thug admits second vicious Dundee city centre assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reform Street teenage thug admits second vicious Dundee city centre assault

Gary Davies admitted a life-endangering attack outside McDonald's just a week after admitting permanently scarring another victim.

By Ross Gardiner
McDonald's, Reform Street
The fight happened outside the McDonald's in Reform Street, Dundee.

A Dundee teenager has admitted carrying out another serious assault on Reform Street, just a week after admitting permanently disfiguring someone else on the same street.

Gary Davies, 19, has now pled guilty to a vicious stamp attack on January 8 last year, which was initially charged as an attempted murder.

He left his victim unconscious outside McDonald’s before fleeing.

At a separate hearing last week, Davies admitted another assault on Reform Street, carried out six months later.

On that occasion he clubbed his victim over the head with a wine bottle, leaving him with triple vision.

Davies, who is now behind bars, will be sentenced for both attacks on August 29.

McDonald’s melee

Forfar Sheriff Court heard unemployed Davies’ victim was aged 18 at the time.

He had spent the day with friends in city centre pubs watching football and was drunk.

At 8.30pm, he and friends headed to McDonald’s on Reform Street.

A friend went inside to buy food while the teenager and another pal waited outside.

Around this time, Davies was leaving McDonald’s with a friend and the four became involved in a fight.

Reform Street
Reform Street, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

Davies struck his victim on the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

He tried to get back to his feet but Davies kicked him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground again.

He kicked him on the head again, then stamped on it twice before leaving, with his victim motionless on the ground.

Police had seen the attack on CCTV and rushed  to the scene.

Charged with attempted murder

Officers found a black hat which Davies had lost during the confrontation.

The teenager was still unconscious, with fresh blood around his nose and a large bump above his left eye.

An ambulance took him to hospital after he woke up, confused, but he was not seen by Ninewells staff due to his level of intoxication.

Davies, of Tulloch Court in Dundee’s Hilltown Terrace was traced five days later and charged with attempted murder but he has pled guilty to the lesser charge of assault to injury and danger of life.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentencing so both assaults call together later this month.

Reform Street return

Last week, Davies was brought from Polmont to court to admit the other Reform Street assault, which happened on June 15 last year.

In broad daylight and while a concerned woman filmed him, Davies swung a wine bottle at his victim – another 18-year-old – leaving him permanently scarred.

His victim felt concussed and reported “seeing triple”.

He pled guilty to striking the male to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

