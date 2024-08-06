Pair sentenced after nearly £1million of drugs seized in Dundee and Monifieth

A pair of dealers have been sentenced following a seizure of illegal drugs worth nearly £1 million in Tayside.

Brandon Hayter, 24, and David Henehan, 44, pled guilty to supplying illicit substances when they appeared at the High Court in Glasgow in May.

As well as an estimated £945,000 of drugs seized in Dundee and Monifieth, more than £17,700 in cash was found.

Hayter was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Tuesday.

Henehan was also given a 300-hour community payback order.

‘No place’ for organised crime

Police said the seizures were made during intelligence-led raids on Thursday September 7 2023.

A significant quantity of cocaine, heroin and etizolam was found.

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit North, said: “This conviction and sentencing highlights our commitment to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities and is another step towards dismantling the organised criminal networks.

“I hope it sends a message to those involved in serious and organised crime that you will be caught and made to face the consequences.

“There is no place for serious organised criminality in Scotland and, working in partnership with other agencies and members of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, we will continue our fight against such activity to keep our communities safe.”

