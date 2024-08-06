Pair sentenced after nearly £1million of drugs seized in Dundee and Monifieth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pair sentenced after nearly £1million of drugs seized in Dundee and Monifieth

As well as an estimated £945,000 of drugs seized, more than £17,700 in cash was found.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Brandon Hayter
Brandon Hayter. Image: Police Scotland

A pair of dealers have been sentenced following a seizure of illegal drugs worth nearly £1 million in Tayside.

Brandon Hayter, 24, and David Henehan, 44, pled guilty to supplying illicit substances when they appeared at the High Court in Glasgow in May.

As well as an estimated £945,000 of drugs seized in Dundee and Monifieth, more than £17,700 in cash was found.

Hayter was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Tuesday.

Henehan was also given a 300-hour community payback order.

‘No place’ for organised crime

Police said the seizures were made during intelligence-led raids on Thursday September 7 2023.

A significant quantity of cocaine, heroin and etizolam was found.

Dundee drugs seizure
Police recovered cocaine, heroin and etizolam. Image: Police Scotland

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit North, said: “This conviction and sentencing highlights our commitment to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities and is another step towards dismantling the organised criminal networks.

“I hope it sends a message to those involved in serious and organised crime that you will be caught and made to face the consequences.

“There is no place for serious organised criminality in Scotland and, working in partnership with other agencies and members of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, we will continue our fight against such activity to keep our communities safe.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

