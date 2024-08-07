Dundee abuser hit victim’s car at McDonald’s and issued death threats

A controlling abuser from Dundee who threatened to kill his partner during a year of terror has been jailed.

Josh McLean also said he would set the woman’s car on fire and during an incident at a McDonald’s drive-thru, the lout shunted her vehicle in a furious outburst.

The repeat domestic offender continued to wield influence over the woman while in prison, encouraging her to retract statements to police and prosecutors.

However, the woman eventually cut ties with McLean, who was hit with a prison sentence after pleading guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct against her.

The 34-year-old targeted the woman at various addresses in Dundee and from HMP Perth between April 25 2023 and April 17 this year.

Fizzy juice attack

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how McLean – who has several domestic abuse convictions over the last decade – and the woman were in an on-and-off relationship for 10 months but had been friends for around 20 years.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding revealed how during one incident, the woman was driving when McLean drenched her in fizzy juice.

“The complainer recalls that they were bickering but can’t remember what about.

“The accused had a can of Fanta and during the course of the argument, he shook and poured it over her head.

“She rubbed her eyes and threw her hand out towards the accused.”

The car was pulled over at Dundonald Street and Arklay Street and the woman drove away, leaving McLean on the street.

McDonald’s confrontation

Months later, McLean was involved in a disturbance at the woman’s home after she locked him out when he became drunk and abusive.

Police were contacted and McLean later bombarded the woman with insulting messages, including calling her a “dirty lying s***”.

Mr Harding said children were present during the incident at McDonald’s, Milton of Craigie, at around 8pm.

McLean had repeatedly asked the woman for some of his property to be returned.

Mr Harding told the court: “The accused messaged and said he could see her in the drive-thru.

“The accused’s vehicle approached the drive-thru, drove across a grass verge and came to a stop next to her in the drive-thru.

“He began shouting at her. The complainer handed over some of his property in an effort to calm the situation.”

McLean – disqualified from driving at the time – drove towards the rear of her vehicle and collided with the bumper, resulting in her vehicle being shunted.

The thug then left a voice note saying: “That’s just a taster mate. Keep winding me up mate and see what happens.”

McLean would later call the woman from a withheld number, demanding she stop the car she was driving at the time.

He said: “I am going to kill whoever else is in that car.

“I’m going to stab whoever is in that car. You will be dead by tonight.”

McLean said in a separate incident: “You are lucky you never got stabbed last night.

“Your car is definitely going up in flames. It’s game on.”

Further cruelty

McLean was later remanded in custody but the pair would go through periods of contact.

The court heard the woman asked the Crown Office not to proceed with charges against McLean.

She claimed she was drunk at the time of sending emails about his conduct. However, she later said this was not the case and felt pressurised by McLean.

McLean made vexatious complaints to social work about the woman, as well as making jokes about her mother’s cancer diagnosis.

In addition to the domestic abuse charges, McLean admitted driving while disqualified on August 8 and August 15 2023 on streets in Dundee.

‘Toxic’ relationship

Solicitor Billy Watt said the relationship between McLean, now at HMP Low Moss, and the woman was “toxic”.

“He has certainly not had his sorrows to seek.

“Unfortunately, his brother passed away in May this year and he was unable to attend the funeral due to being remanded.

“That’s had quite an impact on him. He is remorseful for these actions and is pleading guilty at an early opportunity.”

Sheriff Eric Brown jailed McLean for a total of 22-and-a-half months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

