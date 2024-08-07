Forfar driver hit knife-wielding rival with car in front garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar driver hit knife-wielding rival with car in front garden

Darren Lightbody accelerated towards Lee Tough at Easterbank in an attack originally treated as attempted murder.

By Dave Finlay
High Court in Edinburgh.
Lightbody appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A car driver who drove straight at a man standing in his front garden in Forfar, striking the victim before fleeing, is behind bars.

Darren Lightbody accelerated towards Lee Tough at Easterbank on December 6 2021 in an attack originally treated as attempted murder.

The Crown accepted a guilty plea to a reduced charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Lightbody, 33, has been remanded pending sentencing.

Drove straight at victim

Advocate depute Chris McKenna told the court: “The incident took place in Mr Tough’s front garden, which is located off a public street accessible to pedestrians and motor vehicles.”

The prosecutor said Mr Tough was outside when he became involved in a verbal altercation with men in a Seat Leon driven by Lightbody.

He said: “During this Lee Tough was carrying what appeared to be a large kitchen knife.

“He had the blade facing down the way and shouting ‘I’m gonna kill them’.”

Mr McKenna said that after the altercation Lightbody began to drive the Seat back and forth in front of the address, before driving around a corner.

Easterbank, Forfar
The attack happened in Forfar’s Easterbank. Image: Google

Mr Tough dropped the knife and began walking in the same direction but then turned and ran back towards his home.

The prosecutor said: “The car reversed towards him quickly and skidded round the corner.”

Mr Tough got behind his fence, picked up the knife and threw it at the car, hitting the windscreen.

The advocate depute said: “The accused then drove straight at Mr Tough, accelerating.

“The car left the road and entered Mr Tough’s front garden before striking him to the rear as he was running away.”

The prosecutor said the attack victim was struck on the leg and pinned between the car and a Land Rover parked in the garden.

Lightbody’s vehicle collided with the Land Rover and damaged a fence.

Mr Tough fell to the ground and Lightbody ran off, while his vehicle was driven away at speed by one of the passengers.

Accused previously banned from driving

The injured victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he was found to have gross swelling to his left calf, cuts to his left knee and a fractured leg.

Mr McKenna said: “He has been left with scarring to the front and back of his left leg as a result of the injuries caused by being struck by the accused’s motor vehicle.”

The Seat was later found at a parking area near Lightbody’s then-home address in Lordburn Place.

He was traced and arrested a few days later.

The court heard Lightbody has previous convictions for motoring offences which resulted in his licence being endorsed, community payback orders imposed and disqualification from driving.

Defence counsel Wendy Culross said the father-of-two suffered from bipolar disorder and was subject to black-outs.

Judge Norman McFayden deferred sentence for the preparation of a background report and remanded Lightbody, who was on bail, in custody.

