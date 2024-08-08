Thursday court round-up — Rapist chef jailed and forecourt flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thursday court round-up — Rapist chef jailed and forecourt flight

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A 46-year-old Glenrothes bike thief must appear personally in the dock to be sentenced.

Craig McClure, of Jenny Gray Path in Glenrothes, was not at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his case called but submitted a letter admitting stealing the bike from outside the Co-op on the town’s Woodside Way on February 6 this year.

McClure, who has offended before, was ordered to appear personally on September 3.

Graduation bust

A disgraced Fife paramedic and university lecturer was arrested at a graduation dinner by police executing a child sexual abuse material warrant. Keith Cameron’s careers and marriage are now in tatters after he admitted hoarding twisted photographs of naked girls, some as young as five.

Keith Cameron lectured at Glasgow Caledonian University. Image: Facebook

Angus rapist jailed

A chef who attacked and raped a young woman the first time he met her was jailed for five years and three months.

Aaron Hill was 18 when attacked his victim after they both had been drinking in Arbroath.

Judge Lord Braid told Hill at the High Court in Edinburgh: “On the complainer’s evidence it must, or ought to, have been obvious to you that she was not consenting.”

He said a victim statement spoke of the lasting impact of the sex crimes, which included anxiety and depression.

Hill, now 20, formerly of Newton Avenue, Arbroath, had denied charges at an earlier trial but was found guilty of assaulting and orally raping the woman in the town on July 23 2022.

Lord Braid made a non-harassment order banning him from contacting or attempting to contact the victim for 15 years and placed him on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Defence solicitor advocate Jim Stephenson said his client suffered adverse childhood experiences but went on to work successfully as a chef.

He had asked the court to take into account the offender’s age and good work record in deciding on an appropriate sentence.

Puppy row attack

A dog walker left a 70-year-old man with a broken nose and eye socket after believing he kicked his puppy Bruno, in Camperdown Park. Denis Griffin claimed he was acting in self-defence after confronting his victim but was found guilty of assault after a trial.

Denis Griffin and Bruno. Image: Facebook

Uncompleted work

A hairdresser from Fife has been ordered to complete a very specific amount of unpaid work after breaching a community payback order imposed for assaulting two bouncers at a Dunfermline nightclub and threatening to kill police and rape their children.

Liam Baxter, who believes he was spiked on the night, was being escorted from Lourenzos when he lashed out at the door staff, then spat at them while being restrained on the ground.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court previously heard he then made repeated vile threats of sexual violence towards police officers.

Liam Baxter abused bouncers at Lourenzos in Dunfermline.

In July 2022, Baxter was sentenced to a six-month curfew and placed on a community payback order (CPO) with 18 months supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Now of Rutherglen, Baxter was brought back to Dunfermline Sheriff Court from custody this week and admitted breaching the CPO.

The court heard Baxter had completed 191 hours and 20 minutes of the unpaid work.

His solicitor Aime Allan said: “Mr Baxter was in a particularly chaotic period.”

Sheriff Susan Duff ordered the 23-year-old to complete his outstanding hours – plus more to mark the breach – and placed him back under supervision for another six months.

She gave him three months to complete the new unpaid work sentence of 108 hours and 40 minutes.

Storm Babet house smash

An 86-year-old man had a miraculous escape when an out-of-control car smashed into his house and ploughed through his living room wall during Storm Babet. The pensioner had gone to bed early and was asleep upstairs when teenage careless driver Emil Pencierzynski careered into the front of his semi-detached property in Crieff.

Emil Pencierzynski admitted causing the smash on October 19 2023.

Fled from petrol station

A drink-driver accelerated away from a Crieff petrol station after being asked by a concerned employee to surrender his keys.

Staff at the High Street store could smell booze when Peter McCready approached the counter, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

The shop assistant requested the 24-year-old leave his car keys with her and he told her he had left them in the vehicle and would fetch them.

When he climbed into the Renault Clio and drove off, the worker called police, who found the car parked outside McCready’s home in Menteith Crescent, Callander.

He was spotted nearby, “rambling incoherently” and arrested.

He pled guilty to drink-driving (92mics/ 22) in Crieff and on the A85 at Wester Foulis.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “This was four times the limit and you put yourself and others at risk.”

McCready was banned from driving for three years and must stay at home between 7pm and 7am each night as part of a three-month restriction of liberty order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

