Inquiry into death of woman in Ninewells day after baby died hears from grieving husband and dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Inquiry into death of woman in Ninewells day after baby died hears from grieving husband and dad

Closing submissions in the fatal accident inquiry into Jacqui Hunter's death were heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ninewells Hospital
The inquiry heard evidence about Jacqui Hunter's death in Ninewells. Image: DC Thomson

A woman who died at Ninewells Hospital the day after her baby was “let down” by medical professionals, according to her grieving husband.

Jacqui Hunter from Angus died in 2020 due to a rare obstetrics complication, known as amniotic fluid embolism (AFE).

Tragically, her baby daughter Olivia died in utero on May 12, the day before she was admitted to hospital.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into Ms Hunter’s death has concluded and a written determination from Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown will be published at a later date.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Ms Hunter suffered a 700% overdose of the labour-inducing drug misoprostol.

It was previously revealed NHS Tayside has since increased protective measures relating to the drug.

Husband’s summation

The FAI is focused on the care and treatment provided by the medical staff at Lochee Medical Practice and Ninewells and establish whether steps might have been taken to avoid death.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature and used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.

The court probe was fixed on a discretionary basis, with a procurator fiscal stating Ms Hunter’s death occurred in circumstances “giving rise to significant public concern.”

Ms Hunter’s widower, Lori-Mark Quate, issued a scathing assessment of the actions taken.

He criticised midwife Sally McMartin for describing Ms Hunter as experiencing “mild to moderate” contractions when she was “screaming in pain”.

Mr Quate said there were “discrepancies” in Ms McMartin’s evidence and accused her of “under-reporting, understating and unreliability” in her documentation and note-taking.

She was also accused of not telling Ms Hunter about the drug error.

“Jacqui was let down by those expected to look after her,” Mr Quate told the inquiry.

“The key to this case pivots upon whether hyperstimulation was present or not.

“The answer has come from myself, who was in the room the entire time.

“Hyperstimulation was occurring and the drug error must have been a causal factor.

“(Sally McMartin) had full awareness of the drug error.

“She did not read the drug protocols because ‘nobody reads them’.”

Dispute over hyperstimulation

Ovarian hyperstimulation occurs when the ovaries become bigger and release chemicals into the bloodstream.

Mr Quate claimed Ms McMartin said that in the course of her 17 years as a midwife, there had been 10 cases of hyperstimulation.

He said this was countered by another doctor who said that hyperstimulation was a “daily occurrence” on the ward.

Dr Philip Owen previously told the inquiry there was an opportunity to limit Ms Hunter’s overdose by trying to retrieve some of the tablets that had been administered vaginally.

When offered the opportunity to share his thoughts on the inquiry by Sheriff Martin-Brown, Ms Hunter’s father, John Hunter, said: “Unfortunately, a lot of people are not doing the right thing and that bothered me.

“There appears to be an easy-going, laissez-faire attitude in the department where people can not follow protocols without fear of consequences.

“I am bitterly disappointed in the actions of many of the people who have been involved in this.”

‘Not for husband to decide midwife actions’

Helen Watts KC, representing NHS Tayside, expressed her sympathy for Mr Quate, highlighting his detailed written submissions, made without legal representation.

“Sally McMartin’s evidence about what she noted has to be considered,” she said.

“It’s not the case that the only evidence is what she wrote down on that day.

“You have to consider the detailed evidence she gave about whether she saw any evidence of hyperstimulation.

“The very best clinicians don’t always make the best notes.

“It is not for Mr Quate – and I mean this with the greatest of respect – to decide what a midwife should or should not do.

“Mr Quate refers to an overarching lack of compliance and refers to a deliberate and wilful neglect and that does not reflect the evidence the inquiry heard.”

Prior to closing the inquiry for her determination, Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “It’s been a very detailed inquiry and quite upsetting for everyone involved.

“You (Mr Quate) have managed to conduct yourself with dignity throughout and you have done Ms Hunter and the rest of the family very proud.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Edinburgh High Court sign
High risk predator from Fife placed on lifelong restriction order
New county hotel fire 1st year anniversary
Man accused of stealing CCTV cameras from Perth fire tragedy hotel
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Mail order fraudster and kids' football chaos
Graham Oliphant
Tayside aristocrat avoids driving ban to keep Just Eat delivery job
Dunfermline job centre
Fife lout's Buckfast-fuelled racist rant at job centre on same day he was released…
Gary Marshall appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Drunk's lucky escape after fall on Cowdenbeath railway tracks
Danielle Gaffar
Drunk woman spat on police after being stopped from driving from Dundee house party
Halfords, Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords manager embezzled £90k from company in crooked coupon scam
Scott Inglis pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Under-the-influence' ex-soldier found lying in layby after abandoning crashed car in Perth field
Edward Strachan admitted the assault on South Methven Street, Perth.
Victim 'could have died' in drink and drug-fuelled attack on Perth street