Family of pensioner killed in Angus crash pleads for mercy for young driver

Agnes "Jo" Clark, 71, died in the crash caused by Bethany Fraser's careless driving.

By Ross Gardiner
Jo Clark (left) died in the crash caused by Bethany Fraser (right).

The family of a pensioner killed in an Angus crash has pled for mercy to be shown to the young driver who caused her death.

Aberdeenshire student Bethany Fraser admitted failing to give way and crashing at a rural junction while driving home from a hen party.

As she passed Baldoukie Motors near Tannadice, she crossed the junction at around 40mph and collided with an oncoming Land Rover.

Four passengers, including her former partner’s grandmother Agnes “Jo” Clark, in the Vauxhall Corsa were hurt, as were the three people in the Land Rover – a couple and their daughter.

Mrs Clark was in the back seat and sustained injuries from which she died at Ninewells five days later, on August 25, 2023.

Fraser, 19, wept in the dock throughout proceedings at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Her victim’s family have asked the sheriff for an alternative to imprisonment when she returns to court for sentencing.

Family ‘don’t want to see another life ruined’

Mrs Clark, 71, was a former receptionist at an oil and gas company in the north east.

The court heard she is survived by her partner George McBain and had two daughters and four grandchildren, with a fifth on the way.

A family statement issued through lawyers Digby Brown said: “Jo was a loving mum, partner and grandma – she was the heart of our family and her laugh was infectious.

“She had an incredible sense of humour and often took the mick out of herself and everyone but in an endearing way that helped everyone look at the fun side of life.

Jo Clark, 71, died in the tragedy.

“Wanting justice is not the same as demanding punishment – the latter helps no one.

“Bethany is not a bad person. We know she did not set out to cause a tragedy that day.

“It is important that any outcome reflects the seriousness of what happened but we don’t want to see another life ruined by a jail term – if there is a chance that Bethany, and others, have the chance to learn and live better lives then we would be open to that.

“We’d finally just like to thank our wider friends, family and the community for their support but request that our privacy is respected as we move forwards.”

Tragedy on rural road

Fiscal depute John Adams explained that after spending the weekend in Kirriemuir for the hen do, Fraser was driving back to Aberdeenshire.

The man driving the Land Rover at Tannadice, near Forfar, explained he could see the Corsa 10 metres before impact and realised it was not giving way.

He slammed on his brakes but could not avert the collision.

The Land Rover came to rest in the adjacent field, having rotated 90 degrees and Fraser’s hatchback stopped on the junction.

After the crash, all those involved – all  wearing seatbelts – were able to exit the vehicles, although Mrs Clark required some assistance.

The junction where the crash happened.

“Hysterical” Fraser explained she had been following her SatNav and did not realise it was a junction.

The Land Rover passengers reported having whiplash and the passengers in Fraser’s car sustained injuries and she suffered knee pain.

Mrs Clark – from Balmedie, Aberdeenshire – was helped from the car and sat on a grass verge, telling police she was okay, but sore.

All the Corsa passengers were taken to hospital and all but Mrs Clark were released that day.

Doctors discovered the pensioner had a number of fractures, including to her ribs and sternum and she was transferred to the intensive care unit, dying days later.

A post-mortem revealed a coronary artery issue which had not previously been diagnosed.

Admission

At the scene, police had charged first offender Fraser with driving carelessly and the Crown accepted her failure was “momentary.”

Fraser, of Whitehills Drive in Ellon, pled guilty to causing death by driving without due care or attention on August 20 last year.

She had passed her driving test nine months before the collision and had no endorsements on her licence.

More safety measures have been implemented at the crash site.

Since the collision, Angus Council and police have made improvements at the  crossroads including a “SLOW” sign on the road and “more conspicuous” Give Way sign.

‘Wonderful lady’

Fraser’s solicitor Lynne Freeland said: “This is an incredibly sad, tragic case resulting in the death of Mrs Clark.

“She was a wonderful lady – Miss Fraser was incredibly fond of her.

“First and foremost, Miss Fraser would like to apologise to the court and the family of Mrs Clark for her involvement.

“Miss Fraser was very much part of the family.

“She is incredibly remorseful for all the pain and suffering.

“These apologies have been conveyed to the family on numerous occasions.”

Bethany Fraser leaves Forfar Sheriff Court. She will return later for sentencing.

Ms Freeland said her client thinks about Mrs Clark’s family on a daily basis.

Mr Adams explained Fraser, a student with various part-time jobs, has sought counselling through her GP and through road safety charity Brake.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentencing for background reports until September 18 and banned Fraser from driving meantime.

