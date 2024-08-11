‘Under-the-influence’ ex-soldier found lying in layby after abandoning crashed car in Perth field

An ex-soldier was found lying in a Perth layby after crashing his brother’s car into a field – just days after he was caught drink-driving.

Scott Inglis was under the influence when he steered the Mercedes Benz off the A85 Crieff Road, narrowly missing a tree.

The 29-year-old abandoned the car, but police found his blood on the vehicle’s airbags.

A member of the public alerted officers to Inglis collapsed at the roadside nearby.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he had been caught five days earlier driving a different motor while nearly double the alcohol limit.

Lawyer Paul Ralph said life outside the army had proved difficult for his client.

Telematic warning

Inglis pled guilty to driving dangerously and without insurance on April 25.

The charge states he failed to comply with a traffic light and drove at excessive speed with the boot of the car open.

He repeatedly activated his indicators for no reason and failed to maintain proper control, driving off the road into a field.

Inglis also admitted being behind the wheel while unfit through drink or drugs.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said police spotted Inglis running a red light at about 9pm.

Moments later officers received a message from the Mercedes Benz telematics warning system, showing the vehicle had been involved in a crash on the A85, west of the Almondbank turn-off.

“When police arrived, they saw the car unattended in a field,” the prosecutor said.

“All airbags were deployed and the front of the vehicle was extensively damaged.

“The accused’s blood was found on the airbags.”

She said: “Officers carried out a search of the area.

“They were flagged down by a member of the public who said the accused was lying in a layby nearby.”

Inglis, smelling of alcohol, was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Ms Hodgson said that five days earlier, Inglis was found in a “drunken state” and drink-driving (38.4mics/ 22) on Long Causeway, Perth.

Wants return to armed forces

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “One immediately wonders why someone would find themselves in these difficulties in such a short period of time.

“The answer is that Mr Inglis was in the army for eight years.

“He came out in March and more or less immediately realised he had made a mistake.”

Mr Ralph, who confirm Inglis was driving in his brother’s car, said: “He had no routine and it was not what he wanted. He wanted to go back.

“I am pleased to report that he has since knuckled down and got himself some part-time work as a labourer.

“He has also been back in the touch with the army to discuss returning.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Inglis: “I am concerned that these convictions happened within such a short period of time.

“And I am also concerned that you have an analogous previous conviction from 11 years ago.

“That would not have been the result of you coming out of the army.”

She deferred sentence for background reports.

Inglis, of Primrose Place, Perth, was banned from driving in the interim.

