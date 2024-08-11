‘Under-the-influence’ ex-soldier found lying in layby after abandoning crashed car in Perth field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

‘Under-the-influence’ ex-soldier found lying in layby after abandoning crashed car in Perth field

Scott Inglis was caught drink-driving just days before the crash on the A85, near Almondbank.

By Jamie Buchan
Scott Inglis pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scott Inglis pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court.

An ex-soldier was found lying in a Perth layby after crashing his brother’s car into a field – just days after he was caught drink-driving.

Scott Inglis was under the influence when he steered the Mercedes Benz off the A85 Crieff Road, narrowly missing a tree.

The 29-year-old abandoned the car, but police found his blood on the vehicle’s airbags.

A member of the public alerted officers to Inglis collapsed at the roadside nearby.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he had been caught five days earlier driving a different motor while nearly double the alcohol limit.

Lawyer Paul Ralph said life outside the army had proved difficult for his client.

Telematic warning

Inglis pled guilty to driving dangerously and without insurance on April 25.

The charge states he failed to comply with a traffic light and drove at excessive speed with the boot of the car open.

He repeatedly activated his indicators for no reason and failed to maintain proper control, driving off the road into a field.

Inglis also admitted being behind the wheel while unfit through drink or drugs.

Scott Inglis
Scott Inglis pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said police spotted Inglis running a red light at about 9pm.

Moments later officers received a message from the Mercedes Benz telematics warning system, showing the vehicle had been involved in a crash on the A85, west of the Almondbank turn-off.

“When police arrived, they saw the car unattended in a field,” the prosecutor said.

“All airbags were deployed and the front of the vehicle was extensively damaged.

“The accused’s blood was found on the airbags.”

A85 Perth to Crieff road
Inglis lost control of his brother’s car on the A85, near Almondbank.

She said: “Officers carried out a search of the area.

“They were flagged down by a member of the public who said the accused was lying in a layby nearby.”

Inglis, smelling of alcohol, was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Ms Hodgson said that five days earlier, Inglis was found in a “drunken state” and drink-driving (38.4mics/ 22) on Long Causeway, Perth.

Wants return to armed forces

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “One immediately wonders why someone would find themselves in these difficulties in such a short period of time.

“The answer is that Mr Inglis was in the army for eight years.

“He came out in March and more or less immediately realised he had made a mistake.”

Mr Ralph, who confirm Inglis was driving in his brother’s car, said: “He had no routine and it was not what he wanted. He wanted to go back.

“I am pleased to report that he has since knuckled down and got himself some part-time work as a labourer.

“He has also been back in the touch with the army to discuss returning.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Inglis: “I am concerned that these convictions happened within such a short period of time.

“And I am also concerned that you have an analogous previous conviction from 11 years ago.

“That would not have been the result of you coming out of the army.”

She deferred sentence for background reports.

Inglis, of Primrose Place, Perth, was banned from driving in the interim.

