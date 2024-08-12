Fife lout’s Buckfast-fuelled racist rant at job centre on same day he was released from jail

A racist Fife man failed to last a single day at liberty before being locked up again for a drunken rampage at the job centre in Dunfermline.

Graham Campbell, of Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline, had been liberated from prison on August 8 following a sentence imposed in May for smashing up his mum’s house.

But by 2pm, he had downed two bottles of Buckfast and engaged in a bigoted rant at job centre staff.

He was arrested and appeared from custody at the city’s sheriff court to admit three charges.

He was locked up for another four months.

Centre abuse

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Campbell had a scheduled appointment at the centre at 2pm on August 8.

“While waiting, the accused became loud.

“He was then approached by a witness who works at the job centre.

“It was clear that the accused was under the influence of alcohol and as such was asked to leave and return the following day when he was sober.

“He had initially began to leave; however he has changed his mind.

“He has then shouted aggressively towards Adeel Shahzad.

“He shouted words similar to ‘P*ki b*****d’ and ‘Hamilton Accie.’

“The accused has thereafter left the building. The doors were locked to prevent him returning.”

Campbell began kicking the doors and threw stones at windows, one of which was cracked.

Police traced him nearby, still intoxicated.

He initially complied with police but began tensing his arms and shouting and swearing.

He also struck his head off the inside of the police vehicle.

Later, he told police: “I’m sorry for my racially-aggravated abuse, I’m basically half-Turkish.”

Wounded in dock

Campbell, 32, appeared from custody with his head badly cut.

One gash appeared to be sealed with staples.

He admitted vandalism, racially-aggravated abuse and acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at police.

Solicitor Aime Allan said: “Essentially he was released from custody yesterday and has consumed two bottles of Buckfast.

“He thought that he could still consume alcohol. Having woken up with a very sore head in more than one way, he can’t.”

“He is particularly ashamed of charge three (racial abuse) – he has Turkish lineage.

“He understands that being targeted because of your race is not a pleasant thing for anyone to go through.

“He was due to go to London for work.

“There are a number of diagnoses in relation to his mental health.

“He is now aware that he needs support in connection with his alcohol misuse.”

Sheriff Susan Duff imposed four months imprisonment.

