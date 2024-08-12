Fife lout’s Buckfast-fuelled racist rant at job centre on same day he was released from jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife lout’s Buckfast-fuelled racist rant at job centre on same day he was released from jail

Graham Campbell could not last a full day at liberty and has been locked up again.

By Ross Gardiner
Dunfermline job centre
Campbell damaged a window at the job centre in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson

A racist Fife man failed to last a single day at liberty before being locked up again for a drunken rampage at the job centre in Dunfermline.

Graham Campbell, of Broomhead Drive in Dunfermline, had been liberated from prison on August 8 following a sentence imposed in May for smashing up his mum’s house.

But by 2pm, he had downed two bottles of Buckfast and engaged in a bigoted rant at job centre staff.

He was arrested and appeared from custody at the city’s sheriff court to admit three charges.

He was locked up for another four months.

Centre abuse

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Campbell had a scheduled appointment at the centre at 2pm on August 8.

“While waiting, the accused became loud.

“He was then approached by a witness who works at the job centre.

“It was clear that the accused was under the influence of alcohol and as such was asked to leave and return the following day when he was sober.

“He had initially began to leave; however he has changed his mind.

“He has then shouted aggressively towards Adeel Shahzad.

“He shouted words similar to ‘P*ki b*****d’ and ‘Hamilton Accie.’

“The accused has thereafter left the building. The doors were locked to prevent him returning.”

Campbell began kicking the doors and threw stones at windows, one of which was cracked.

Police traced him nearby, still intoxicated.

He initially complied with police but began tensing his arms and shouting and swearing.

He also struck his head off the inside of the police vehicle.

Later, he told police: “I’m sorry for my racially-aggravated abuse, I’m basically half-Turkish.”

Wounded in dock

Campbell, 32, appeared from custody with his head badly cut.

One gash appeared to be sealed with staples.

He admitted vandalism, racially-aggravated abuse and acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at police.

Solicitor Aime Allan said: “Essentially he was released from custody yesterday and has consumed two bottles of Buckfast.

“He thought that he could still consume alcohol. Having woken up with a very sore head in more than one way, he can’t.”

“He is particularly ashamed of charge three (racial abuse) – he has Turkish lineage.

“He understands that being targeted because of your race is not a pleasant thing for anyone to go through.

“He was due to go to London for work.

“There are a number of diagnoses in relation to his mental health.

“He is now aware that he needs support in connection with his alcohol misuse.”

Sheriff Susan Duff imposed four months imprisonment.

