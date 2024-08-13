High risk predator from Fife placed on lifelong restriction order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

High risk predator from Fife placed on lifelong restriction order

Ryan Harrower, 35, began targeting victims for abuse when he was still a teenager.

By James Mulholland
Edinburgh High Court sign
Harrower was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A high risk predator from Fife who brutalised women and a child over 15 years has been given a life sentence.

Ryan Harrower, 35, began targeting victims for abuse when he was still a teenager.

He went on to sexually assault and rape women and subjected a young girl to a rape ordeal.

A judge told Harrower the conclusion of a detailed and thorough expert report prepared on him was that he does or will present “a high risk”.

Lord Lake said he was satisfied in the circumstances that an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) should be made in the case.

The judge ordered the sex offender should serve a minimum term of five-and-a-half years imprisonment.

He told Harrower he would not be automatically released at the end of that term.

Under the indeterminate sentence of an OLR his release will be for parole authorities to decide, taking into account public safety.

Offending began at age 17

Harrower had denied a series of crimes at a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted of nine offences, including rape, indecent assault, assault to danger of life and threatening or abusive behaviour.

His offending began in 2007 when he was aged 17 and he began perpetrating assaults against a woman at houses in Glenrothes and Cupar, continuing over a five-year period.

During the attacks he sat on the victim and punched her on the head, struck her on the head with a bottle, pushed and pulled her and pinned her against a wall and throttled her, restricting her breathing.

Harrower shouted and swore, used abusive language towards her and punched doors at an address in Cupar.

He also repeatedly molested his victim while she was asleep and unable to consent.

Axe attack

A second woman was also assaulted by Harrower, including when she was pregnant, during a spate of violence directed at her between 2016 and 2019 at addresses in the Cupar area.

During the assaults he struck the woman with a bottle and an axe, punched her on the head and seized her by the neck

Harrower also repeatedly acted aggressively towards her, shouting and swearing and threatening violence.

He also subjected the woman to a violent rape on an occasion between August 1 and September 30 in 2019 when he produced a knife, hit her head off a wooden counter, chased her, repeatedly punched her on the head and pushed her onto a bed.

On sex offenders register indefinitely

He also subjected a girl to abuse that escalated into rape in 2019 and 2020 at an address in Glenrothes.

Her torment began when she was aged seven and included Harrower grabbing her by the head and hair and forcing her into sex acts.

His offending came to an end in April 2022 when he attacked another woman at an address in Laurieston, Falkirk and grabbed her, pinned her to the ground and seized her by the hair.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC said Harrower has never previously served an extensive period in prison and told the court: “He is someone who has stabilised in a custodial setting.”

Harrower, who has been in custody since April 2022, was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ninewells Hospital
Inquiry into death of woman in Ninewells day after baby died hears from grieving…
New county hotel fire 1st year anniversary
Man accused of stealing CCTV cameras from Perth fire tragedy hotel
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Mail order fraudster and kids' football chaos
Graham Oliphant
Tayside aristocrat avoids driving ban to keep Just Eat delivery job
Dunfermline job centre
Fife lout's Buckfast-fuelled racist rant at job centre on same day he was released…
Gary Marshall appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Drunk's lucky escape after fall on Cowdenbeath railway tracks
Danielle Gaffar
Drunk woman spat on police after being stopped from driving from Dundee house party
Halfords, Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords manager embezzled £90k from company in crooked coupon scam
Scott Inglis pled guilty to dangerous driving at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Under-the-influence' ex-soldier found lying in layby after abandoning crashed car in Perth field
Edward Strachan admitted the assault on South Methven Street, Perth.
Victim 'could have died' in drink and drug-fuelled attack on Perth street