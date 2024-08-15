Thursday court round-up — Child molester gets 12 years

A former security guard from Fife who subjected three girls to sexual abuse and raped one of them was jailed for 12 years.

58-year-old Donald Moug‘s abuse took place between 2003 and 2019.

He began targeting his first victim when she was aged 14 and repeatedly molested, later trying to rape her.

Moug, formerly of Taylor Street, Methil, went on to expose himself to another girl and subjected her to sexual abuse over a six-year period at an address in the Fife town.

The child was aged just six when the assaults began and he went on rape her.

A third girl was aged nine when he began molesting her.

Moug had denied the offences at a trial but was convicted of indecent conduct, sexual assault, attempted rape and rape at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Moug, who has a previous conviction for a sex offence, was placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Coke, Mad Dog and Buckie

Farm worker Ross Boag snorted 11g of cocaine and downed bottles of Buckfast and Mad Dog before crashing a dumper truck outside a Perthshire couple’s home, causing “at least” £23,000 of damage. He was reversing the vehicle at speed from a ditch when he hit two parked cars, shunting one into a house, leaving an external crack from the ground to the roof.

‘Who’s the victim?’

A drug-driver from Broughty Ferry has been banned from the road for a year after being caught driving in Forfar while under the influence of cannabis.

Scott Barron, 37, of Tircarra Place, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit the July 20 2023 offence on Queenswell Road, Castle Street, East High Street, Coutties Wynd and Academy Street.

After being stopped in a routine check, he returned a Delta-9-THC reading of no less than 3.1 mics per litre of blood, above the legal limit of 2.

When Barron asked from the dock who the victim was, the Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown replied, “the State” and fined him a total of £395.

Stabbing guilt

A man who left a neighbour with a partially collapsed lung in a stabbing in a Brechin park has been jailed for four years. Kevin Sorrie was found guilty after a trial of acting under provocation as his claim he was ambushed and acting in self-defence with his victim’s knife was rejected.

Distracted by fire engine

A young girl was knocked down by a car on Dundee’ Nethergate after the driver became distracted by a fire engine.

Alfred Cook was convicted of driving carelessly, striking the child at the pedestrian crossing in front of the Queen’s Hotel on January 5.

Cook, 67, was driving a Mini Cooper towards Perth Road at around 11.35am when the fire engine with lights and sirens activated came the other way.

Despite braking, Cook failed to pay attention to a red light and drove through the crossing, striking the child.

CCTV showed the child tried to cross the road suddenly as the fire engine passed.

“She came out of nowhere,” Cook told his trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“This is all within 20 yards. I could hear the sirens going but I wasn’t sure where from.

“All I was concerned with was the fire engine not hitting me. I didn’t see the lights.”

The court heard how the child, who was injured, was a Ukrainian national who experienced flashbacks to the war in her home country as the sirens were activated.

Cook, of William Street in Tayport, was originally charged with dangerous driving.

He pulled over after striking the girl but he and his wife were unable to find the child and contacted police.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told first offender Cook: “You were travelling in an appropriate manner up to the junction

“What you did was make the classic mistake for careless drivers which was to pay more attention to the fire engine than the pedestrian crossing.

“The girl comes out of nowhere. She starts to cross the road within an instant of the fire engine appearing at the pedestrian crossing.

“I accept you are certainly guilty of careless driving.”

Cook was fined £400 and had six penalty points imposed on his licence.

Throttled partner

A prolific abuser who tried to tried to strangle his partner while making threats to murder her has been jailed. Chef Paul McCafferty, who admitted having a “Jekyll and Hyde” personality, throttled his girlfriend until she could not breathe in Perth.

Near-half kilo of cannabis

A Stirling woman who was sent drugs from a friend abroad has been placed on a supervision order.

Audrey McGrory was caught after Border Force intercepted a parcel addressed to her with nearly £5,000 worth of cannabis inside.

The 38-year-old had earlier pled guilty to being concerned in supply at her home in Stirling between June 27 and July 19 last year.

At Stirling Sheriff Court McGrory’s solicitor said there had been no financial gain on her part.

The court had previously heard the cannabis weighed 490g, with an estimated value of around £10 per gram.

The fiscal said: “Her position is it was delivered to her address for others to use it.”

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney placed McGrory on a 12-month supervision order.

