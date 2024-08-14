‘Inveterate fraudster and thief’ from Perthshire scammed people across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Inveterate fraudster and thief’ from Perthshire scammed people across Scotland

Edward Townsley from Auchterarder - already in prison for conning people - pled guilty to seven counts of fraud.

By Jamie Buchan
A crooked “hot tub salesman” has been given a final chance to avoid more jail time.

Serial swindler Edward Townsley advertised a jacuzzi-style pool for sale on Facebook marketplace.

The 32-year-old duped two women into sending him money but they called the police when the tubs never arrived.

Townsley, from Auchterarder, instead funnelled their cash into a spiralling drug habit.

He previously pled guilty to defrauding the women on December 28 2021 and February 2 2022, cheating them out of £800 and £1,600 respectively.

In April, he was jailed for a similar scheme involving unkept promises of roof repairs and gardening work.

When he returned to the dock for sentencing this week, Perth Sheriff Court heard he had also tricked customers from outside the Tayside jurisdiction.

West coast cons

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said Townsley had promised to carry out gardening work and purchase materials for a woman in Shotts between March 23 and June 6 2022, conning her out of £1,800.

He went on to defraud another customer – again, promising gardening work that was never carried out – in Alexandria, by Loch Lomond, on June 8 2022, taking £1,500.

He struck again in Cumbernauld between May 1 and June 6 2022, targeting a woman in Clouden Road and inducing her to pay £1,400 for landscaping he had no intention of doing.

Sheriff William Wood told Townsley: “I take account of the fact you have spent a significant period in custody.

“My inclination would normally be to impose a further period of imprisonment but it does seem that there may be an option for you to be dealt with in some other way.”

Townsley, who is due to be released from prison later this month, was placed on supervision for a year, with sentencing for two fraud cases deferred until December.

‘Inveterate fraudster and thief’

He is serving a 16-month sentence for scams on Facebook and Gumtree.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “Mr Townsley had a significant addiction to drugs but unfortunately did not tell anyone about it.

“He tried to get money from wherever he could to feed his habit.”

The court heard that at one point Townsley owed so much money, debt collectors were turning up at his house looking for payments.

He is now drug-free, Mr McLaughlin said.

Townsley previously pled guilty to seven charges of fraud committed between March 30 2020 and April 18 2022.

Sheriff Wood told him: “The difficulty you have is that you are an inveterate fraudster and a thief.

“There’s no other way I can say that.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

