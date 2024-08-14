Sheriff tells Dundee repeat offender ‘conquer your demons’

A woman who attacked a pregnant stranger on a Dundee bus and lashed out at an off-duty police officer with a wine bottle was told by a sheriff, “conquer your demons”.

Natalie Hawes, 29, choked the pregnant woman and tried to punch her on the stomach after boarding a bus while under the influence.

Repeat offender Hawes has now been given the opportunity to engage with services and the social work department.

Sheriff George Way warned her on Tuesday: “You are not just risking going to prison.

“You are risking going to prison for a very long time.”

Swung wine bottle

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how on February 20 2023, an off-duty police officer was carrying his young son on his shoulders when he encountered Hawes on Carlochie Place, where she lives.

She was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs and stumbled backwards.

The man asked Hawes if she was okay but she immediately became aggressive and abusive.

Despite trying to walk away, the man was harassed by Hawes, who then swung a wine bottle at him and tried to strike him.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said the officer took his son off his shoulders and restrained Hawes until colleagues arrived.

Grabbed pregnant girl by throat

On March 27 last year, Hawes was acting erratically in the Arklay Street area and brushed past a teenage girl who was 20-weeks pregnant.

Mr Thomson said: “The bus was busy and the complainer and her friend were stood near the front of the bus.

“The accused had been running around the street and into the road.

“She pushed past the complainer who said ‘watch out I’m pregnant’ to which the accused said ‘does it look like I give a f***?’

“The accused grabbed her by the throat with her right hand and squeezed.

“The complainer grabbed the accused’s hair and she was forcibly removed from the bus.”

Hawes’ abusive behaviour continued towards police officers as well as Ninewells Hospital staff.

She shouted: “I’ll bite you. I’ll f*****g bite you.”

While at Ninewells, Hawes – who herself gave birth in recent months – kicked PC Jenna Wighton on the body.

‘Conquer your demons’

Previous offender Hawes previously pled guilty to the offences and returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Sheriff Way said he would not interfere with the progress Hawes had been making under the supervision of the social work department.

He said: “I am going to take the somewhat unusual step of not seeking to undermine the work that’s being done.

“You need to continue to conquer your demons.

“If you conquer them, I am absolutely sure you will have a productive and good life.”

Hawes will return to court in February.

