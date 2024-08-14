Sheriff tells Dundee repeat offender ‘conquer your demons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff tells Dundee repeat offender ‘conquer your demons’

Natalie Hawes swung a wine bottle at an off-duty police officer and attacked a pregnant teenager on a bus.

By Alan Richardson
A woman who attacked a pregnant stranger on a Dundee bus and lashed out at an off-duty police officer with a wine bottle was told by a sheriff, “conquer your demons”.

Natalie Hawes, 29, choked the pregnant woman and tried to punch her on the stomach after boarding a bus while under the influence.

Repeat offender Hawes has now been given the opportunity to engage with services and the social work department.

Sheriff George Way warned her on Tuesday: “You are not just risking going to prison.

“You are risking going to prison for a very long time.”

Swung wine bottle

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how on February 20 2023, an off-duty police officer was carrying his young son on his shoulders when he encountered Hawes on Carlochie Place, where she lives.

She was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs and stumbled backwards.

The man asked Hawes if she was okay but she immediately became aggressive and abusive.

Despite trying to walk away, the man was harassed by Hawes, who then swung a wine bottle at him and tried to strike him.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said the officer took his son off his shoulders and restrained Hawes until colleagues arrived.

Grabbed pregnant girl by throat

On March 27 last year, Hawes was acting erratically in the Arklay Street area and brushed past a teenage girl who was 20-weeks pregnant.

Mr Thomson said: “The bus was busy and the complainer and her friend were stood near the front of the bus.

“The accused had been running around the street and into the road.

“She pushed past the complainer who said ‘watch out I’m pregnant’ to which the accused said ‘does it look like I give a f***?’

“The accused grabbed her by the throat with her right hand and squeezed.

“The complainer grabbed the accused’s hair and she was forcibly removed from the bus.”

Hawes’ abusive behaviour continued towards police officers as well as Ninewells Hospital staff.

She shouted: “I’ll bite you. I’ll f*****g bite you.”

While at Ninewells, Hawes – who herself gave birth in recent months – kicked PC Jenna Wighton on the body.

‘Conquer your demons’

Previous offender Hawes previously pled guilty to the offences and returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Sheriff Way said he would not interfere with the progress Hawes had been making under the supervision of the social work department.

He said: “I am going to take the somewhat unusual step of not seeking to undermine the work that’s being done.

“You need to continue to conquer your demons.

“If you conquer them, I am absolutely sure you will have a productive and good life.”

Hawes will return to court in February.

